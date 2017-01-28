6 indoor hobbies to get you through the winter

There is no arguing that winter is a wonderful time to gaze out the window from your warm house, and if you are lucky, you might even get the occasional snowfall. It is fairly romantic, but winter unfortunately is also a time when the days are shorter and when we don't get outside into the sunshine as often as we would like to. Many of us get a little bit bored which is why we have compiled 6 indoor hobbies you could do to get you through the winter months! You might be the arty type, or the decorator; you may even like to cook, create or to write. Whatever it is you like to do, this article is sure to inspire you to roll up your sleeves and embark on some exciting hobbies!

Come and take a look!