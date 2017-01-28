6 indoor hobbies to get you through the winter

There is no arguing that winter is a wonderful time to gaze out the window from your warm house, and if you are lucky, you might even get the occasional snowfall. It is fairly romantic, but winter unfortunately is also a time when the days are shorter and when we don't get outside into the sunshine as often as we would like to. Many of us get a little bit bored which is why we have compiled 6 indoor hobbies you could do to get you through the winter months! You might be the arty type, or the decorator; you may even like to cook, create or to write. Whatever it is you like to do, this article is sure to inspire you to roll up your sleeves and embark on some exciting hobbies!

Many of us love to read, but can never find the time. Winter is a great time to go through your 'to read' list and start reading! You may like classics or modern novels, you may even like non-fiction; no matter what you like to read, go through your bookshelf and start ticking off those books that you have always wanted to read but never quite got around to.
Utilize your kitchen appliances—you know the ones you bought but never used? Try making soups, slow-cooker meals, meal-prep for the week, or those cakes that you've always wanted to try baking. We all have kitchen appliances which we have bought but never used. When you are stuck at home, what better way to pass the time than by practicing your cooking skills!
Redecorate your bedroom to make it feel fresh and new. Try a brand new quilt cover or cushions to spice up your room. You might even want to invest in a new rug to make it extra warm and comfy.
Bring out the paints! No matter if you are a novice, a hobbyist or a painter, you can't deny that the best thing to do when you are stuck at home is to be creative with arts and crafts.
Utilize your study! It's not there just to look pretty, use it to write up a new project, do some home-planning or even plan your next holiday. If you like to write, it is the perfect time to start writing that novel!
Decorate with pretty flowers or vases. Take a trip to the nursery and buy some new indoor plants to bring your outdoors indoors so you won't feel like you are stuck indoors. You will be amazed at what plants can do for your mood.