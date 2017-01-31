This beautiful house boasts of Spanish colonial interiors

Today’s home tour will let you experience the subtle grandeur and classiness of Spanish colonial designs and decor, thanks to this beautiful abode by the architects at Christopher Architecture & Interiors. Different shades of white have been paired with wooden tones and antique chandeliers in this house for a unique and soothing look. Modern appliances make the kitchen a smart and convenient space, while vintage mirrors and old world artifacts here and there to keep the charm of bygone days alive. Large windows and an interconnected layout make the home appear bright, open and airy. Read on to learn more.