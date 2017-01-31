This beautiful house boasts of Spanish colonial interiors

Today’s home tour will let you experience the subtle grandeur and classiness of Spanish colonial designs and decor, thanks to this beautiful abode by the architects at Christopher Architecture & Interiors. Different shades of white have been paired with wooden tones and antique chandeliers in this house for a unique and soothing look. Modern appliances make the kitchen a smart and convenient space, while vintage mirrors and old world artifacts here and there to keep the charm of bygone days alive. Large windows and an interconnected layout make the home appear bright, open and airy. Read on to learn more.
A large and elegant wooden coffee table and modern, plush sofas make the living space welcoming and charming. A stylish tripod lamp and books make the ambiance inspiring and serene as well.
White and quaint armchairs near a stylish fireplace with an ornate cover make for a very cozy and warm spot. The wooden frames of the armchairs and those of the artworks lend contrast here, while the antique candle stands simply look stunning.
Neat white cabinets, latticed windows and a modern island make the kitchen a delightful and functional space. An antique iron chandelier hangs over the island which is accompanied by pretty stools if you want to enjoy a drink with the chef. We love the refreshing touch brought about by the curvy glass vase holding some leafy branches.
A long array of glass windows ensures that the kitchen stays flooded with natural light, while a tall shelf in the corner accommodate books, wicker baskets and even a small TV! The kitchen leads to a casual breakfast or snack table without any barriers, thus making indoor parties convenient.
Unusual geometrically inspired tiles in shades of grey lend character to the backsplash, while the roof housing the chimney is elegant. Cabinets and niches have been designed in a way so that they not only accommodate appliances, but also hold wine bottles.
A beautiful wooden table surrounded by elegant white chairs make the dining experience truly memorable. Soft curtains, bright sunlight, a pot of lush greens and an antique chandelier add to the vintage magic. The cabinet in distressed wood and glass wows with its unique design and practicality. Note how the passage on the right seamlessly connects the dining with the kitchen, making for an open and airy feel.
Mirrored panels with antique finish have been put together to create a unique decorative wall panel which enhances the spaciousness of the dining area. Sleek patterned panels on either side along with elegant wall sconces paint a charming picture.
White dominates the spacious and bright bedroom, while metallic hues appear randomly to add visual interest. The inbuilt shelving unit also accommodates a cheerful window seat, while the chandelier and mirror make striking colonial statements.
Light shades of grey appear on the bed offering visual depth to the bedroom, while the bedside table takes our breath away with its mirrored surface. Paired with wooden patterns, this surface is truly a unique element here that adds spunk to the traditional photographs above it.
The uniquely framed mirror and marble-top sink counter make this bathroom a must see. Metal fixtures and charming sconce lights make for a relaxing and warm ambiance.
A sunny corner for the luxurious bathtub is the highlight of this bathroom. A vintage style wooden stool with crossed legs comes in handy for dumping towels and robes. The floor features uniquely-shaped tiles which add subtle depth and personality to the space.
