Interior decor: 14 sliding doors

Demarcating spaces has traditionally been by erection of walls, though recent times have witnessed many wall-less alternatives in the form of synthetic partitions, screens & glass partitions. At times, half partitions are used to outline living spaces. Moreover, in open plan spaces, the style generally opted for is delineation through furniture- for example, in an integrated living room, sofa sets with recliners & coffee tables form the lounge while the dining area & kitchen are separate with their respective furniture & furnishings though in the same room.

Among all the elements used to outline different functional spaces, sliding doors are a very convenient & stylish option. Sliding doors are a solution offering a number of possibilities and can easily be applied with different finishes for the same material - transparent, frosted, ground glass, stained glass, etc. Wood, steel & plastic sliding doors are also quite viable options. Sliding doors can also be painted or coated with paper. A variety of choices are available for you to decide as per your preferences. Also, there are many techniques to customize your sliding doors depending upon the best suited dimensions, location for placing them & lastly, the aesthetic aspect.

Hop on the homify wagon and follow us now with these 14 sliding doors that optimize spaces to the maximum!