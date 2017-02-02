5 reasons to to fire your domestic cleaner

Looking for a good New Year's resolution for 2017? We have found one for you. With today's busy lifestyles, we know that people don't have a lot of time to clean, so we have put together this idea book to make your life easier and cut the time it takes to clean in half! With a little bit of smart organization, you don't have to hire a domestic cleaner because we will show you ways in which you can get it all done yourself, and save money in the process!
Take a look!
The rates for a maid service are very different depending on where you are in the world. In general, they are not cheap and if you add up the totals monthly and then years, you will be amazed at how much you could have saved, or even put towards your gym membership.
Our advice: Clean daily for short amounts of time (even while the potatoes are cooking) and if you really need to hire help, then do the little jobs so that leaves them only with the big jobs like windows and vacuuming. You can also make a schedule for your kids or spouse and make it into a fun challenge or who can do more!
You can also dismiss the housekeeper so that you can save for that gym membership. But of course you know that you can burn a lot of calories just by cleaning, so mopping, vacuuming, dusting and especially cleaning the bathroom can help you get back into shape.
Each of us is unique and has their own way of cleaning. This means that other people can find it difficult to work in our home in accordance to our logic or ways. For a domestic cleaner, tidying up our closets and accessories is a waste of time and expense, and because we know where everything goes, we can often get our own closet done in a shorter space of time than anyone else.
When you leave your house for a housekeeper to clean, it means that you must have implicit confidence in this person or organization. Unfortunately, there are always risks involved if you have valuables in the house. So make sure you hire someone with good references.
Finally, keep in mind that the cleaner also access to the most intimate corners of your home, especially when it comes to your bedroom and bathroom. So putting a price on privacy is not always the best option.
