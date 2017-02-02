5 reasons to to fire your domestic cleaner

The rates for a maid service are very different depending on where you are in the world. In general, they are not cheap and if you add up the totals monthly and then years, you will be amazed at how much you could have saved, or even put towards your gym membership.

Our advice: Clean daily for short amounts of time (even while the potatoes are cooking) and if you really need to hire help, then do the little jobs so that leaves them only with the big jobs like windows and vacuuming. You can also make a schedule for your kids or spouse and make it into a fun challenge or who can do more!