9 most common mistakes when decorating a home: take notes!

We talk a lot about how to capture certain aesthetics, but do you know what might be even more helpful? Discussing what we absolutely shouldn't EVER be doing inside our homes! With this philosophy in mind, we took a look at the key errors that interior designers seem to be charged with fixing for their clients and have brought them all together into this one article, to help you sidestep them all! Redecorating a house is hard enough, but if you don't know what clangers you should be avoiding, it becomes an impossible task, so come with us now and top up those knowledge banks!

Although these are the most common mistakes we are keen to hear what your home experience are. Tell us!