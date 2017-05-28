Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 most common mistakes when decorating a home: take notes!

press profile homify press profile homify
Woonkamer vrijstaand landhuis, Aangenaam Interieuradvies Aangenaam Interieuradvies Living room Purple/Violet
Loading admin actions …

We talk a lot about how to capture certain aesthetics, but do you know what might be even more helpful? Discussing what we absolutely shouldn't EVER be doing inside our homes! With this philosophy in mind, we took a look at the key errors that interior designers seem to be charged with fixing for their clients and have brought them all together into this one article, to help you sidestep them all! Redecorating a house is hard enough, but if you don't know what clangers you should be avoiding, it becomes an impossible task, so come with us now and top up those knowledge banks!

Although these are the most common mistakes we are keen to hear what your home experience are. Tell us!

1. Going too dark.

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Natural light is a vital part of your interior decor, but if you select dark colors that simply swallow it all up, your rooms will feel small, pokey and a little depressing. Avoid this by making the most of natural light by pairing it with pale neutrals and minimal window dressings! There is a time and a place for dark colors, but you really need a HUGE amount of sunlight to get away with them!

2. Bad furniture placement.

Woonkamer vrijstaand landhuis, Aangenaam Interieuradvies Aangenaam Interieuradvies Living room Purple/Violet
Aangenaam Interieuradvies

Aangenaam Interieuradvies
Aangenaam Interieuradvies
Aangenaam Interieuradvies

We're all guilty of this huge mistake, as we're not professional decorators and life is all about experimenting, but we think there are some general rules to follow. As long as you leave some clear walkways and enough room between chairs and tables to get up comfortably, you should be golden! 

3. Rubbish lighting.

THE AZÓIA´S JEWEL, pedro quintela studio pedro quintela studio Country style bedroom Wood effect
pedro quintela studio

pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio

So many of us simply put up with bad lighting, but we say ENOUGH! Every room, from your bedroom to the kitchen, deserves beyond brilliant lighting, to really make the most of every nuance of space. Plus, don't forget that your lighting really sets the tone and ambiance of a space, so why settle for second best?

4. Using too many different materials.

Een romantische woonkamer, Interieur Design by Nicole & Fleur Interieur Design by Nicole & Fleur Living room
Interieur Design by Nicole &amp; Fleur

Interieur Design by Nicole & Fleur
Interieur Design by Nicole &amp; Fleur
Interieur Design by Nicole & Fleur

We understand that a varied materials palette is key to an engaging, fun home, but you can go too far! We think that a rule of three generally works well, so you could have wood, wool and plaster, but whatever you do, don't add in brocade curtains! Simple is usually better and easier to put together!

5. Having obstacles in the hallway.

Villa Blaricum, Boks architectuur Boks architectuur Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Boks architectuur

Boks architectuur
Boks architectuur
Boks architectuur

Why? Why would you make your entrance difficult to navigate safely? We all know that clutter is the enemy of an organised and beautiful home, so get some hooks on the wall or some built-in storage cupboards installed and hide away all those coats, shoes and bags that are acting as decorative trip hazards!

6. Too much clutter.

Landelijk wonen, Nobel flooring Nobel flooring Country style bathroom
Nobel flooring

Nobel flooring
Nobel flooring
Nobel flooring

If you've taken the time to create visually stunning rooms that have practicality and functionality running through their cores, then don't ruin all your efforts by overshadowing a gorgeous aesthetic with clutter. If it doesn't need to live out in the open, then hide it away people! 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Too many types of wood.

Home Staging Reetdachhaus auf Sylt, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Living room
Immofoto-Sylt

Immofoto-Sylt
Immofoto-Sylt
Immofoto-Sylt

You might think that being an organic material, all wood varieties work well together, but you would be wrong! Given the different tones and grains, they can actually clash and look awful together, so be wary of combining too many types of wood in one room! We think two is generally the most you should aim for!

8. Installing too much furniture.

Projeto Casa de Sítio, Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura Living room
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura

Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura

Woah there! If you keep adding chairs, dressers, tables and countless other pieces  of furniture to a room, it's time to step back and really objectively assess what you are creating! Too much furniture will shrink a room beyond belief and make it hard to navigate, so try to get into the 'less is more' mindset, especially when it comes to large pieces!

9. Decorating way too simply.

Minimalisme in wit, IJzersterk interieurontwerp IJzersterk interieurontwerp Living room
IJzersterk interieurontwerp

IJzersterk interieurontwerp
IJzersterk interieurontwerp
IJzersterk interieurontwerp

From one extreme to another! While too much furniture is a nightmare, not enough will leave your home feeling empty and cold, rather than homely and wonderful. Find the balance that allows you to be comfortable wherever you are, but not blocked in by big pieces of furniture and don't forget to find some wall art that you love too! Bare walls are a hard look to pull off!

For more fantastic design inspiration, take a look at this article: 7 ways to flaunt your style at home.

A modern home filled with playful shapes
Which of these mistakes are you guilty of?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks