9 most common mistakes when decorating a home: take notes!

We talk a lot about how to capture certain aesthetics, but do you know what might be even more helpful? Discussing what we absolutely shouldn't EVER be doing inside our homes! With this philosophy in mind, we took a look at the key errors that interior designers seem to be charged with fixing for their clients and have brought them all together into this one article, to help you sidestep them all! Redecorating a house is hard enough, but if you don't know what clangers you should be avoiding, it becomes an impossible task, so come with us now and top up those knowledge banks!
Although these are the most common mistakes we are keen to hear what your home experience are. Tell us!
Natural light is a vital part of your interior decor, but if you select dark colors that simply swallow it all up, your rooms will feel small, pokey and a little depressing. Avoid this by making the most of natural light by pairing it with pale neutrals and minimal window dressings! There is a time and a place for dark colors, but you really need a HUGE amount of sunlight to get away with them!
We're all guilty of this huge mistake, as we're not professional decorators and life is all about experimenting, but we think there are some general rules to follow. As long as you leave some clear walkways and enough room between chairs and tables to get up comfortably, you should be golden!
So many of us simply put up with bad lighting, but we say ENOUGH! Every room, from your bedroom to the kitchen, deserves beyond brilliant lighting, to really make the most of every nuance of space. Plus, don't forget that your lighting really sets the tone and ambiance of a space, so why settle for second best?
We understand that a varied materials palette is key to an engaging, fun home, but you can go too far! We think that a rule of three generally works well, so you could have wood, wool and plaster, but whatever you do, don't add in brocade curtains! Simple is usually better and easier to put together!
Why? Why would you make your entrance difficult to navigate safely? We all know that clutter is the enemy of an organised and beautiful home, so get some hooks on the wall or some built-in storage cupboards installed and hide away all those coats, shoes and bags that are acting as decorative trip hazards!
If you've taken the time to create visually stunning rooms that have practicality and functionality running through their cores, then don't ruin all your efforts by overshadowing a gorgeous aesthetic with clutter. If it doesn't need to live out in the open, then hide it away people!
You might think that being an organic material, all wood varieties work well together, but you would be wrong! Given the different tones and grains, they can actually clash and look awful together, so be wary of combining too many types of wood in one room! We think two is generally the most you should aim for!
Woah there! If you keep adding chairs, dressers, tables and countless other pieces of furniture to a room, it's time to step back and really objectively assess what you are creating! Too much furniture will shrink a room beyond belief and make it hard to navigate, so try to get into the 'less is more' mindset, especially when it comes to large pieces!
From one extreme to another! While too much furniture is a nightmare, not enough will leave your home feeling empty and cold, rather than homely and wonderful. Find the balance that allows you to be comfortable wherever you are, but not blocked in by big pieces of furniture and don't forget to find some wall art that you love too! Bare walls are a hard look to pull off!
