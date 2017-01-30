Deciding to share a living space with another person, whether it's a romantic partner or a housemate, is a HUGE decision and one that can result in a number of problems and tensions bubbling to the surface, but don't worry, as homify is here and ready to act as mediator! Interior designers will be able to wax lyrical about all the courtesies that cohabiting necessitates, but we have selected six ultimate top tips for making a shared living space a harmonious one, so read on and learn how to live in peace!
This is such an important rule for successful cohabiting! You need to have some really strict rules for the spaces that you share, so bathrooms, living rooms and kitchens, otherwise all those niggly habits that we all have will drive the entire household to insanity! Simple things such as where the remote controls and toilet rolls are kept will really help. Trust us.
Whenever you cook a meal, always be sure to wipe down the lovely kitchen surfaces, throw your rubbish away and wash your utensils up after yourself! Leaving dirty dishes in the sink isn't just rude, it's a health hazard and is so irritating for the person after you who needs to use something particular, only to find that it's not clean! Grrrr!
We don't want to pigeonhole here, but wives and girlfriends… we're looking at you! What you think is a charming and much-needed refresh might be a horrendous idea to other people in the house, so don't grab any paint or wallpaper while everyone else is out! Sit down, talk through your ideas and if everyone else agrees they are amazing, you'll find that you have some willing helpers too!
We REALLY hope that this is a common sense rule, but when you've used the bathroom, always strive to leave it in the state that you'd want to find it in! We're talking about washing bath suds away, spritzing the shower screen, removing hair from plug holes and wiping the toilet seat here people! Also, always make sure that towels are hung where they will dry properly! Nobody wants to grab a soggy towel.
If you've got some handy extra areas, such as a driveway or garage, don't bogart all the room! Share all these really handy spots equally and everyone gets to benefit and you won't need to waste time trying to draw up ridiculously complicated rotas! Come on guys, you all know that sharing is good for household harmony!
If you do have spats with people you live with, that's natural, but never go to bed on an argument. You'll stew on the issue, wake up even more angry and things can quickly escalate from there. Instead, sit down and resolve any issues, hug it out and sleep tight, knowing you've regained the happy and harmonious balance!
