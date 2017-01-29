Your browser is out-of-date.

15 outdoor fires that'll warm your heart!

Gasfeuer für Garten und Terrasse, Kaminwunder - Eurolux GmbH Kaminwunder - Eurolux GmbH Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Your garden doesn't have to be shelved in winter, if you add some amazing heating! We thought we'd show you just how many styles and varieties of outdoor fires there are to choose from, because if you've only seen a couple and not been hugely taken with them, you might not think there is something perfect for you and your garden… but there is! Landscape architects are constantly adding cool heat sources to garden projects, in a bid to maximize the usability of an outdoor space, so come and take a look at these fantastic designs and see which ones really speak to you and your unique garden aesthetic! Be warned though, we think at least one of these amazing examples will get you hot under the collar!

1. Perfect for a cozy evening with good friends.

Gasfeuer für Garten und Terrasse, Kaminwunder - Eurolux GmbH Kaminwunder - Eurolux GmbH Garden Fire pits & barbecues
2. Super stylish and unusual!

Stile & Warm Design - Outdoor by DIM'ORA, Dim-ora Caminetti su misura a gas, elettrici e a bioetanolo Dim-ora Caminetti su misura a gas, elettrici e a bioetanolo Balconies, verandas & terraces Lighting
3. A real focal point for your patio.

Stile & Warm Design - Outdoor by DIM'ORA, Dim-ora Caminetti su misura a gas, elettrici e a bioetanolo Dim-ora Caminetti su misura a gas, elettrici e a bioetanolo Balconies, verandas & terraces Lighting
4. Perfectly sized to heat your whole family.

Stile & Warm Design - Outdoor by DIM'ORA, Dim-ora Caminetti su misura a gas, elettrici e a bioetanolo Dim-ora Caminetti su misura a gas, elettrici e a bioetanolo Balconies, verandas & terraces Lighting
5. Wheels make for a moveable heat source.

Stile & Warm Design - Outdoor by DIM'ORA, Dim-ora Caminetti su misura a gas, elettrici e a bioetanolo Dim-ora Caminetti su misura a gas, elettrici e a bioetanolo Balconies, verandas & terraces Lighting
You see? You can even wheel it onto uneven grass!

Stile & Warm Design - Outdoor by DIM'ORA, Dim-ora Caminetti su misura a gas, elettrici e a bioetanolo Dim-ora Caminetti su misura a gas, elettrici e a bioetanolo Balconies, verandas & terraces Lighting
6. We didn't know water and fire could actually mix!

Quemadores Bioetanol, Shio Concept Shio Concept
This portable fire stick is easy to use anywhere, even without water!

Quemadores Bioetanol, Shio Concept Shio Concept Living roomFireplaces & accessories
7. Tabletop fire pits are the best!

Buitenhaarden, De Vuurtafel De Vuurtafel Garden Fire pits & barbecues
8. You can even get small fire pits in a medley of sizes!

Buitenhaarden, De Vuurtafel De Vuurtafel Garden Fire pits & barbecues
9. Gabions make ideal fire surrounds!

Buitenhaarden, De Vuurtafel De Vuurtafel Garden Fire pits & barbecues
10. Why not choose something really artistic?

Outdoor Planes Fire, BD Designs BD Designs Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Outdoor Planes Fire

Look how amazing this abstract fire looks!

Outdoor Planes Fire, BD Designs BD Designs Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Outdoor Planes Fire

Even when it's not lit, this is a lovely garden addition.

Outdoor Planes Fire, BD Designs BD Designs Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Outdoor Planes Fire

11. Something small and ornate makes a great statement.

The changing face of the outdoor bonfire, BD Designs BD Designs Garden Fire pits & barbecues
The changing face of the outdoor bonfire

What a centerpiece!

The changing face of the outdoor bonfire, BD Designs BD Designs Garden Fire pits & barbecues
The changing face of the outdoor bonfire

12. Is it a heater or is it a barbecue? It's BOTH!

Morsø Forno, Heritage Morso Heritage Morso Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Morsø Forno

Love the integrated utensil storage!

Morsø Forno Deluxe Plus Package Heritage Morso Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Morsø Forno Deluxe Plus Package

It can even be stood on skinny legs!

Morsø Forno Deluxe Plus Package Heritage Morso Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Morsø Forno Deluxe Plus Package

13. What a fantastically modern take on the traditional chimney!

Pharos buitenkachel, Harrie Leenders Harrie Leenders Garden Fire pits & barbecues
What a great way to stay warm during a picnic.

Pharos buitenkachel, Harrie Leenders Harrie Leenders Garden Fire pits & barbecues
14. The built-in log storage here means everything you need is right at hand.

Spot buitenkachel, Harrie Leenders Harrie Leenders Garden Fire pits & barbecues
15. Heating and cooking potential in one! What an option!

Buiten Koken, Toen=Hier Toen=Hier Garden Fire pits & barbecues
For more outdoor entertaining inspiration, take a look at this article: 9 amazing BBQ grills!

Which of these designs really tempted you?

