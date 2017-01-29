15 outdoor fires that'll warm your heart!

Your garden doesn't have to be shelved in winter, if you add some amazing heating! We thought we'd show you just how many styles and varieties of outdoor fires there are to choose from, because if you've only seen a couple and not been hugely taken with them, you might not think there is something perfect for you and your garden… but there is! Landscape architects are constantly adding cool heat sources to garden projects, in a bid to maximize the usability of an outdoor space, so come and take a look at these fantastic designs and see which ones really speak to you and your unique garden aesthetic! Be warned though, we think at least one of these amazing examples will get you hot under the collar!