Design trends: Embracing the Danish art of 'hygge'

Hygge, pronounced 'hue-gah', is a huge interior design trend right now that sees a certain feeling being captured in the way that you decorate your home. Interior designers have been quick to adapt to the trend and have been transforming already beautiful homes into cozy, warm and enticing properties, through the use of color, textiles and natural wood. Hygge is all about recognizing a good moment in time and capturing the essence of it through natural decor and the outcome is always the same; a calm, snugly room that is filled with joy and love. We've found some spaces that are the epitome of Hyyge and thought it might be fun to show you them today, to see if you could be tempted to embrace the trend. We think you'll love every one of these, so be prepared to reinvent your living space!
A staple of Hygge design, white walls give a neutral basis for all the extra cozy touches that you will add in later and they help to create a sunny, happy atmosphere.
When trying to use Hygge colors, you want to be focusing on hues that you'll find in nature. Sky blue, sunshine yellow and sage green are all great examples.
Hyggee storage always seems to be made from natural wood and offers an easy way to display all your treasured possessions. These wall shelves are ideal.
There aren't many things cozier than a fluffy rug and they are a real staple in Hygge styling! Animal hides, in particular, really work well, but for all the vegetarians out there, faux sheepskin is just as good!
You won't find a truly Hygge living room that doesn't have a wood stove in situ! The ideal thing to focus all your furniture around, it's so much more sociable and engaging than a television.
Well this space really has its Hygge on! Not only does it have the necessary fire, but also a host of beautiful embroidered textiles too! The cushions are amazing.
When you want to create a warm, cozy and comfortable Hygge room, low-level seating is the only way to go! Corner sofas work especially well and in a neutral color, there's no mistaking what style is being emulated!
If you want to go all out Hygge, you really need to consider a fully wooden interior for your home. The natural wood adds such an enclose,d homely and lovely feel.
No Hygge home is complete without a fantastic amount of natural light bouncing around inside it. You'll often see a total lack of curtains or blinds, to properly welcome the sunshine inside.
Whether it's a stack of logs for your stove or a swathe of potted plants, every Hygge home will embrace nature in some way. Leafy ferns are particularly popular, as they cleanse your air too! Fantastic!
In older properties that want to adopt a Hygge approach, you'll always see original roof beams exposed and shown off. The visible bare bones of the building really form a secure and snug vibe!
Extreme Hygge advocates will often pare back their furniture ti a really dramatic level of minimalism. This is to allow your experience of the space to take center stage, as appose to 'things'. So clever!
Finally, you'll notice a lot of geometric accents in Hygge homes, most commonly as wall art or sofa cushions. The repeating patterns bring such a sense of cohesion and order, which is perfect for the look!
