Design trends: Embracing the Danish art of 'hygge'

Hygge, pronounced 'hue-gah', is a huge interior design trend right now that sees a certain feeling being captured in the way that you decorate your home. Interior designers have been quick to adapt to the trend and have been transforming already beautiful homes into cozy, warm and enticing properties, through the use of color, textiles and natural wood. Hygge is all about recognizing a good moment in time and capturing the essence of it through natural decor and the outcome is always the same; a calm, snugly room that is filled with joy and love. We've found some spaces that are the epitome of Hyyge and thought it might be fun to show you them today, to see if you could be tempted to embrace the trend. We think you'll love every one of these, so be prepared to reinvent your living space!