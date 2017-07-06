Your browser is out-of-date.

Design trends: Embracing the Danish art of 'hygge'

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Living room
Hygge, pronounced 'hue-gah', is a huge interior design trend right now that sees a certain feeling being captured in the way that you decorate your home. Interior designers have been quick to adapt to the trend and have been transforming already beautiful homes into cozy, warm and enticing properties, through the use of color, textiles and natural wood. Hygge is all about recognizing a good moment in time and capturing the essence of it through natural decor and the outcome is always the same; a calm, snugly room that is filled with joy and love. We've found some spaces that are the epitome of Hyyge and thought it might be fun to show you them today, to see if you could be tempted to embrace the trend. We think you'll love every one of these, so be prepared to reinvent your living space!

White walls.

VIVIENDA OLIANA, The Room Studio The Room Studio Living room
The Room Studio

The Room Studio
The Room Studio
The Room Studio

A staple of Hygge design, white walls give a neutral basis for all the extra cozy touches that you will add in later and they help to create a sunny, happy atmosphere.

Splashes of color.

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Living room
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

When trying to use Hygge colors, you want to be focusing on hues that you'll find in nature. Sky blue, sunshine yellow and sage green are all great examples.

Integrated shelving.

森を臨むコートハウス, 長浜信幸建築設計事務所 長浜信幸建築設計事務所 Living room
長浜信幸建築設計事務所

長浜信幸建築設計事務所
長浜信幸建築設計事務所
長浜信幸建築設計事務所

Hyggee storage always seems to be made from natural wood and offers an easy way to display all your treasured possessions. These wall shelves are ideal.

Fluffy rugs.

A Space To Relax In House Envy Living room
House Envy

A Space To Relax In

House Envy
House Envy
House Envy

There aren't many things cozier than a fluffy rug and they are a real staple in Hygge styling! Animal hides, in particular, really work well, but for all the vegetarians out there, faux sheepskin is just as good!

A warm focal point.

Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Living room
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

You won't find a truly Hygge living room that doesn't have a wood stove in situ! The ideal thing to focus all your furniture around, it's so much more sociable and engaging than a television.

Ethnic textiles.

Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Living room
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

Well this space really has its Hygge on! Not only does it have the necessary fire, but also a host of beautiful embroidered textiles too! The cushions are amazing.

Low-level furniture.

UN CALDO CHALET DI DESIGN , archstudiodesign archstudiodesign Living room
archstudiodesign

archstudiodesign
archstudiodesign
archstudiodesign

When you want to create a warm, cozy and comfortable Hygge room, low-level seating is the only way to go! Corner sofas work especially well and in a neutral color, there's no mistaking what style is being emulated!

All wood interiors.

PLUSMODUL, INT2architecture INT2architecture Living room Wood Beige
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

If you want to go all out Hygge, you really need to consider a fully wooden interior for your home. The natural wood adds such an enclose,d homely and lovely feel.

Lots of natural light.

トリミングルーム, 稲山貴則 建築設計事務所 稲山貴則 建築設計事務所 Living room
稲山貴則 建築設計事務所

稲山貴則 建築設計事務所
稲山貴則 建築設計事務所
稲山貴則 建築設計事務所

No Hygge home is complete without a fantastic amount of natural light bouncing around inside it. You'll often see a total lack of curtains or blinds, to properly welcome the sunshine inside.

Additions from nature.

Alvhem Mäkleri & Interiör - cover photo Magdalena Kosidlo Living room
Magdalena Kosidlo

Alvhem Mäkleri & Interiör—cover photo

Magdalena Kosidlo
Magdalena Kosidlo
Magdalena Kosidlo

Whether it's a stack of logs for your stove or a swathe of potted plants, every Hygge home will embrace nature in some way. Leafy ferns are particularly popular, as they cleanse your air too! Fantastic!

Exposed beams.

Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Living room
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

In older properties that want to adopt a Hygge approach, you'll always see original roof beams exposed and shown off. The visible bare bones of the building really form a secure and snug vibe!

Minimal decor.

Einfamilienhaus, Dorfen am Brühl, ArchitekturWerkstatt Vallentin GmbH ArchitekturWerkstatt Vallentin GmbH Living room
ArchitekturWerkstatt Vallentin GmbH

ArchitekturWerkstatt Vallentin GmbH
ArchitekturWerkstatt Vallentin GmbH
ArchitekturWerkstatt Vallentin GmbH

Extreme Hygge advocates will often pare back their furniture ti a really dramatic level of minimalism. This is to allow your experience of the space to take center stage, as appose to 'things'. So clever!

Geometric prints.

homify Living room Concrete Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Finally, you'll notice a lot of geometric accents in Hygge homes, most commonly as wall art or sofa cushions. The repeating patterns bring such a sense of cohesion and order, which is perfect for the look!

For some extra inspiration from Scandinavia, take a look at this article: Keeping life simple, stylish and slightly Scandinavian.

Can you see yourself getting to grips with Hygge?

