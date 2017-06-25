Your browser is out-of-date.

8 DIY solutions for common kitchen problems

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição , Asenne Arquitetura Asenne Arquitetura Modern Kitchen
Kitchens can be a blessing and a curse, especially if yours develops some unfortunate issues and quirks, but have no fear, as we have some handy DIY solutions for the most common kitchen disasters! By the time you've read this article, you'll definitely think twice before calling out a plumber (but for really tricky problems, we still recommend that you do!) and you'll be able to get your kitchen back to its fully functioning state in minutes! Grab your tool belt and let's get started!

Problem 1. Smelly drains.

Heritage Greens Kitchen and Bathroom , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Kitchen
Heritage Greens Kitchen and Bathroom

If there is a nasty niff coming from your kitchen sink, don't delay in dealing with it! A simple solution is to pour a cup of baking soda down there, with some lemon juice, leave for 15 minutes, then flush through with a kettle of boiling water. If you have a garbage disposal unit as well, try throwing some ice and lemon rinds in before turning it on! Problem solved!

Problem 2. Non-closing cabinet doors.

Little Cream Kitchen Hallwood Furniture Kitchen
Little Cream Kitchen

Over time, cabinet door can become a little loose, meaning that they won't shut properly anymore. A simple solution is to add wood filler to your screw holes and replace the screws completely, when the filler has set. You can also try lubricated your hinges, to see if that helps matters!

Problem 3. Oversensitive smoke alarms.

Headlands Cottage - Interior Barc Architects Modern Kitchen
Headlands Cottage—Interior

 There are a few great ways to tackle a smoke alarm that seems to have a mind of its own and these are our favorites. Firstly, try moving it to a less sensitive area, for example, not directly over the cooker. Next, you can consider upgrading your device, as budget models are notorious for going off on a whim. Lastly, try covering it with a shower cap while you cook, but don't forget to remove it afterwards! Easy!

Problem 4. Drawers that stick.

Cornforth White Shaker Kitchen homify Kitchen
Cornforth White Shaker Kitchen

When your drawers start to require extra brute force to open them, take them out completely, give the runners a quick wash with dish soap and add a couple of drops of household lubricant. It'll take seconds, but last for years! Perfect!

Problem 5. Overrun freezer drawers.

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern Kitchen
House in Belgrano

This is a problem we all suffer from, but do you realize how much your freezer efficiency might be at risk if you over stuff it? Have a weekly sort of your food items, rotate according to date and try to keep everything in neat containers, to keep the cool air circulating properly. A good rule of thumb is that if it's been in the freezer for more than three months, you probably won't ever eat it, so chuck it out!

Problem 6. Greasy surfaces.

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição , Asenne Arquitetura Asenne Arquitetura Modern Kitchen
A real bugbear for any avid cook is the greasy film that cooking leaves behind! White vinegar is a simple way to remove it, if you use a microfiber cloth and give everything a wipe down. You can also prevent the problem by polishing surfaces with a little olive oil afterwards.

Problem 7. Lost pan lids.

Handle less Polar white Glamour, PTC Kitchens PTC Kitchens Modern Kitchen
Handle less Polar white Glamour

It's so easy to lose your saucepan lids, but with a quick organisation spree, you'll never suffer from lid frustration again! Either have a shelf solely for your lids, use a record rack to stack them in or hang them on the inside of a cupboard door to always have them at arm's reach! Brilliant!

Problem 8. Containers spilling out everywhere.

Bullet Counter with Organizers Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts KitchenCabinets & shelves
Bullet Counter with Organizers

How many of us seem to collect useless plastic containers? We even keep takeout boxes, 'just in case', but this leads to your drawers being crammed way too tightly. Have a sort out and only keep containers that have lids, then interlock everything to make more room in your cupboards and drawers. It couldn't be simpler!

For more kitchen tips, take a look at this article: 13 steps to a spotless home—using only household products!

Are you going to put any of these tips to good use?

