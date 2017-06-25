8 DIY solutions for common kitchen problems

How many of us seem to collect useless plastic containers? We even keep takeout boxes, 'just in case', but this leads to your drawers being crammed way too tightly. Have a sort out and only keep containers that have lids, then interlock everything to make more room in your cupboards and drawers. It couldn't be simpler!

