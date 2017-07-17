We would all like to have the best kept secrets of the interior decorators on hand, especially when we want to create a new look in our home. For this reason, we have put together a practical guide on how to make your house look more modern without spending a lot of money, time or effort. A modern look is one that carries itself with elegance as well as new and fresh ideas.
If you would like to add some modern touches to your home that are visually exciting, you will love these 10 simple yet cost-effective ways on how to achieve a brand new look in your home.
Come and take a look!
Life Hack: 10 professional secrets to make your home more modern
Natural elements such as wood, stone and vertical gardens come from mother earth without drastic modifications, and this wild purity gives your spaces an incomparable contemporary air. There is nothing more timeless and modern than having a natural essence in the room.
A growing trend in recent years of climate change is to use organic-based items in your home. Using furniture that hasn't been processed excessively can bring back the rawness of the furniture itself and create a modern, yet creatively bohemian vibe.
Choosing pieces that are practical and functional is a premise to creating a wonderful modern style in our homes. Only buy what you need—that way you avoid clutter. Keep things simple and elegant.
Using glass in any application makes a space look more contemporary, because it is a material that emanates exclusivity and prestige. That's why adding it to your home will not only make it look great, but glass lets light through which will automatically enhance the spaciousness of your home.
Do not reserve dark hues just for the classic bedroom. Use it in your bathroom, hallway or other living spaces. In this example we can see how elegant a simple bathroom can be in just plain black and grey hues. There are other variations of dark shades such as grays and black blended with white. It is no wonder dark hues create a luxurious and comforting feeling.
Sometimes we look around for furniture and buy it only because it serves a purpose. Sometimes it pays off to buy something that speaks to you directly and which matches your style so that it elevates your home on a brand new level.
Purchase sofas, lamps or tables only if they fascinate you and they will have a clear function in the distribution of your house.
Minimalism goes hand in hand with a modern style, so if this is the trend you choose for your home, one of the best ways to achieve it will be through a clear and sober appearance, without any extravagant ornaments. Choose clean and linear designs which stand out. Less is more.
In an over-populated world in which square meters are becoming less and less available, the clever distribution of space is important. This is why the modern style brings the best out of the integrated spaces. It will make your area feel not only larger, but more contemporary and incredible.
Previously we only found sliding doors in the shower, but with changing designs every day, modernity comes with the clever use of doors in various rooms in the house. They are functional as well as aesthetic.
Although the modern style tilts more towards basic and simple features, there is no reason to stop placing your distinctive stamp on your decor. Use color here and there to bring out the best of your furniture. Touches like abstract designs and vibrant hues are just the beginning.
