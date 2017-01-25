What's there not to love about this home?

We are very delighted to show this minimalist house. The minimalist style is known for making calculated choices to do with using space efficiently. It is also the style that focuses on the 'no-clutter' philosophy. The house you are about to see is a perfect family home. It has plenty of space for the children to play in, and it is also decorated in a warm and welcoming style.
Be inspired by the beautiful design!
On the sandy soil and withered grass, the natural tones of the house really come to light. The facade is a combination of three basic colors: wood, gray and pure white. The house sits on one level and looks solid and ultramodern. The whole front area is under-cover which makes it great for entertaining.
We can see the inside is spacious and bright filled with traditional and modern design. The fireplace sits in the living room and provides warmth for the kitchen and living area. There is a fence built around the fireplace for the safety of children. The wooden floor is a wonderful contrast to the black chimney. The whole space is open and inviting.
We are very fond of the kitchen. This is the lively center of the home. We can see the beautiful black tiled wall which is also the back splash. The black goes so well with the modern appliances. The dining room table looks out onto the yard and there is plenty of light seeping in from every window.
The living room is modern and cozy. It has a pretty authentic look as it is reminiscent of designs from the 60's; low furniture lots of light woods. The walls and the art above the sofa again are quite contemporary. What a lovely mix of styles!
We arrive in the most beautiful room of the house: the playroom for the children. Children love a room where they feel they are completely in their own world. The dark wood gives a castle-like look to the space. The roof creates a lot of openness and light making it an ideal play area.
The surprise is that the large playroom is actually a large covered outdoor room. The fresh air is so widely available. So if it's raining outside, the kids can still play!
The bedroom is compact and lively. The storage ideas are marvelous, and not only are the stairs used to their full advantage and function as storage drawers, the colorful crates and the study desk make this room the perfect private space for learning and relaxing.