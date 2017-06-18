Style, layout, and organization – the three mantras for an ideal kitchen design – miss one, and the results may be detrimental. Remodeling your kitchen is neither a small nor an easy task. If you have finally embarked on that tedious ordeal of renovating your cooking space or building a new one, it is imperative to avoid certain, significant errors. You can make a tremendous difference in the way your kitchen looks if you listen to our 12 pointers listed below by experts. Have a look and thank us later!
Kitchens: 12 common mistakes you should avoid while designing your kitchen
Dull flooring can totally ruin the look of a room. Allot your budget on changing the kitchen flooring too and you will love the difference.
The right wall colors can make a space look larger, brighter, and very attractive. When you decide on a color, double check with your hardware store, confirm if that is the shade you wanted and then invest on it.
The ceiling can also add a lot of charm to your kitchen. There are a lot of ceiling options that are available and you can choose something that fits your redesigning theme. Take a cue from this lovely and warm kitchen designed by the architects at Ollin Arquitectura.
It is not enough if your kitchen just looks beautiful. It has to be designed for cooking too! Invest on convenient racks and cabinets that help you cook faster and easier.
If you plan to install a cooking island, that should be your first priority. Take the right dimensions and invest on it. Else, you might not find enough space at the end. Plan the cabinets and appliances around the cooking island for easier access.
Decide on a theme. It can be modern, electic, or minimalistic. Choose the materials based on that. Your budget also plays a great role here
Whom are you designing the kitchen for? How many meals a day happen here and how many hours does a person spend in this room. All these questions need to be answered before designing.
Design your kitchen the way you and your family want and make sure you add few personal elements. This shall go a long way in bringing people in the room closer to each other.
Wrong tiling can make you kitchen look like a cheap hotel! Spend some time in choosing right tiles for the walls.
The more storage space you have, the better it is. Make use of available space to add shelves that can hold storage needed for everyday cooking.
Minimalistic designs are very popular today and can save you a lot of time around the kitchen. Think about it!
Over cluttering, too many items on the counter, and not enough space to move around can spoil the look and feel of your kitchen. Plan and execute a neat finish.
Which of these mistakes didn't you think of? Let us know.