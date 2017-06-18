Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Kitchens: ​12 common mistakes you should avoid while designing your kitchen

Justwords Justwords
homify Industrial style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Style, layout, and organization – the three mantras for an ideal kitchen design – miss one, and the results may be detrimental. Remodeling your kitchen is neither a small nor an easy task. If you have finally embarked on that tedious ordeal of renovating your cooking space or building a new one, it is imperative to avoid certain, significant errors. You can make a tremendous difference in the way your kitchen looks if you listen to our 12 pointers listed below by experts. Have a look and thank us later!

Kitchens: 12 common mistakes you should avoid while designing your kitchen

Missing the floors.

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Dull flooring can totally ruin the look of a room. Allot your budget on changing the kitchen flooring too and you will love the difference.

Choosing colors that don’t match.

Apartamento da Sandra e do André, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Modern Kitchen
INÁ Arquitetura

INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura

The right wall colors can make a space look larger, brighter, and very attractive. When you decide on a color, double check with your hardware store, confirm if that is the shade you wanted and then invest on it.

Forgetting the ceiling.

RESIDENCIA SINALOA, OLLIN ARQUITECTURA OLLIN ARQUITECTURA Modern Kitchen
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

OLLIN ARQUITECTURA
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

The ceiling can also add a lot of charm to your kitchen. There are a lot of ceiling options that are available and you can choose something that fits your redesigning theme. Take a cue from this lovely and warm kitchen designed by the architects at Ollin Arquitectura.

Not balancing convenience with beauty.

Departamento en Punta del Este - Torres Miami Br., Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Kitchen
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

It is not enough if your kitchen just looks beautiful. It has to be designed for cooking too! Invest on convenient racks and cabinets that help you cook faster and easier.

Designing a cooking island that doesn’t fit.

Cocinas, fabrica de cocinas mediterranean c.a. fabrica de cocinas mediterranean c.a. Modern Kitchen
fabrica de cocinas mediterranean c.a.

fabrica de cocinas mediterranean c.a.
fabrica de cocinas mediterranean c.a.
fabrica de cocinas mediterranean c.a.

If you plan to install a cooking island, that should be your first priority. Take the right dimensions and invest on it. Else, you might not find enough space at the end. Plan the cabinets and appliances around the cooking island for easier access.

Choosing wrong/mismatched materials.

CASA IVANNA, OBRA BLANCA OBRA BLANCA Modern Kitchen
OBRA BLANCA

OBRA BLANCA
OBRA BLANCA
OBRA BLANCA

Decide on a theme. It can be modern, electic, or minimalistic. Choose the materials based on that. Your budget also plays a great role here

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Not thinking about the people who will actually use the kitchen.

Casa 581, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Kitchen Solid Wood Wood effect
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

Whom are you designing the kitchen for? How many meals a day happen here and how many hours does a person spend in this room. All these questions need to be answered before designing.

Missing out a personal touch.

homify Kitchen Tiles Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

Design your kitchen the way you and your family want and make sure you add few personal elements. This shall go a long way in bringing people in the room closer to each other.

Choosing wrong tiling.

Apartamento no Campo Belo, Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Kitchen Ceramic Red
Mario Catani—Arquitetura e Decoração

Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani—Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração

Wrong tiling can make you kitchen look like a cheap hotel! Spend some time in choosing right tiles for the walls.

Non-availability of shelves.

homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The more storage space you have, the better it is. Make use of available space to add shelves that can hold storage needed for everyday cooking.

Underestimation of the power of minimalism.

Mi cocina GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Built-in kitchens Solid Wood Blue
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

Minimalistic designs are very popular today and can save you a lot of time around the kitchen. Think about it!

A messy finish.

Скандинавское кружево, Artichok Design Artichok Design Kitchen
Artichok Design

Artichok Design
Artichok Design
Artichok Design

Over cluttering, too many items on the counter, and not enough space to move around can spoil the look and feel of your kitchen. Plan and execute a neat finish.

Which of these mistakes didn’t you think of? Let us know. Read another story - Separate the kitchen and living area with these tips

Light up your home with some quirky style!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks