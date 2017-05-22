Homes: 16 houses you have to see before building your own!

Before you start even drawing up plans for your home, you absolutely need to check out these dream homes. This is a way that you can take notes and know what you like and what you dislike.

They are the properties that everyone wishes they could live in, and are the best references for you to use while thinking about your new home. They are 16 of the most comfortable, most fashionable and most impressive houses around today, and they are right here for your viewing pleasure.

So let's indulge our fantasies and take a look!