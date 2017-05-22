Your browser is out-of-date.

Homes: 16 houses you have to see before building your own!

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
homify Modern Houses Concrete White
Loading admin actions …

Before you start even drawing up plans for your home, you absolutely need to check out these dream homes. This is a way that you can take notes and know what you like and what you dislike. 

They are the properties that everyone wishes they could live in, and are the best references for you to use while thinking about your new home. They are 16 of the most comfortable, most fashionable and most impressive houses around today, and they are right here for your viewing pleasure. 

So let's indulge our fantasies and take a look!  

1. An unexpected entrance.

homify Modern Houses Concrete White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Usually the garage is tacked onto the side of houses, or hidden away at the rear, but this house makes it a design feature, including it in the entrance way. It's thick black frame and simple design fit in with the ultra-modern exterior. 

2. First impressions.

Vivienda Los Bosques, Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

Another simple yet stunning entrance way, this one features a floating black roof and stairs leading to the front door. Paired with dark mahogany, pale sandstone and white concrete, it makes a strong first impression from the street. 

3. Inspired by nature.

Proyecto Vivienda, Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte Single family home Stone Multicolored
Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte

Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte
Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte
Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte

This 3D rendering by ARQUITECTO MANUEL DANIEL VILTE is for a home that is unique, edgy and one that really shows off the beauty of rock and stone. The tall entrance way with jagged walls mirrors those of the impressive rocky mountains behind. 

4. Contemporary chic.

Renders Interiores y Exteriores, Dsg Arquitectura Dsg Arquitectura
Dsg Arquitectura

Dsg Arquitectura
Dsg Arquitectura
Dsg Arquitectura

With it's flat roof, square proportions and light and dark contrasts, this home is a minimalist's dream. Sleek, chic and contemporary, this facade is eye-catching but will be fashionable for generations to come. 

5. Self contained sanctuary.

LESS, G-render G-render Scandinavian style houses
G-render

G-render
G-render
G-render

Compact and charming, this modest house is for those of us who enjoy simplifying things and living easy. The front wall opens up and doubles as a deck out the front, revealing another wall of sliding glass doors behind. The perfect little holiday home for the beach front or in the forest.   

6. Bigger is better.

Vivienda Ozuna, Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

Every wall, every angle, every join in this home is designed with confidence. Walls are flat, large and chunky making this house look one hundred percent self-assured. If you love big and bold, then this is the home for you.

7. At home in the dunes.

Rendering Villa Costa Smeralda Style - Sardegna, DMC Real Render DMC Real Render Mediterranean style house White
DMC Real Render

DMC Real Render
DMC Real Render
DMC Real Render

Looking like it has been carved into the hills, this beach front home is effortless, rustic and quaint. Walls are painted bright white like the surrounding sand dunes and natural stone pillars feature out front. One for the nature lovers. 

8. Peacefulness in the forest.

Architectural rendering Arvo Part Centre Berga&Gonzalez - arquitectura y render Commercial spaces Museums
Berga&amp;Gonzalez—arquitectura y render

Architectural rendering Arvo Part Centre

Berga&Gonzalez - arquitectura y render
Berga&amp;Gonzalez—arquitectura y render
Berga&Gonzalez - arquitectura y render

Designed by architects BERGA&GONZALEZ, this rendering is of a home that wants to camouflaged in the lush vegetation. Clad in pale green with plenty of glass and slanted roofs, it looks peaceful and natural—like a little mountain sanctuary. 

9. Shades of gray.

homify Minimalist house
homify

homify
homify
homify

With it's angular design, integrated lighting, speckled tile design and grayish brown finish, this home is subtly and quietly avant-garde. It's not a house that is a flashy show pony but it's got our attention. 

10. Color your life with lights.

Casa R08, Rotoarquitectura Rotoarquitectura Modern Houses
Rotoarquitectura

Rotoarquitectura
Rotoarquitectura
Rotoarquitectura

On the opposite side of the color spectrum, this dazzling facade uses multi-colored lights to really glow at nighttime. Cacti are illuminated along the wooden fence, low spherical lights glow on the balcony and fuchsia colored bulbs intensify the exterior walls. We are dazzled! 

See here for 15 more ideas on how to light the exterior of your home (and make it look spectacular). 

11. A tough shell.

Casa 0316., Lozano Arquitectos Lozano Arquitectos Modern Houses Concrete
Lozano Arquitectos

Lozano Arquitectos
Lozano Arquitectos
Lozano Arquitectos

With it's mix of concrete slabs, wooden paneling, tall cacti and soft grasses, this home is a poetic mix of hard lines, rough textures and soft surprises.  

12. A fashionable family home.

REMODELACION, Base cubica Arquitectos Base cubica Arquitectos
Base cubica Arquitectos

Base cubica Arquitectos
Base cubica Arquitectos
Base cubica Arquitectos

Seeing what this home went from, and it became, makes the final look quite impressive. Now featuring a large garage, contemporary colors and a fresh garden, it looks dignified, stately and refined.  

13. City living.

Vivienda Vía Angélica, Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

This seriously stylish home inspired by the city skyline is perfect for the urban dweller. High walls give the homeowners plenty of privacy and hard wearing surfaces will keep this facade in mint condition for a long time to come. 

14. Understated and cool.

Infografía 3d - Casa Patio, infografia 3D - arquitectura interior infografia 3D - arquitectura interior Modern Houses Granite
infografia 3D—arquitectura interior

infografia 3D - arquitectura interior
infografia 3D—arquitectura interior
infografia 3D - arquitectura interior

These designers cut right to the chase with this home: there is no messing around with unnecessary bits and pieces, just bricks and glass. It's simple, sturdy, sleek and does what it needs to do, while looking great of course. 

15. Racing into the future.

Garaj Önü Uygulaması, YapanıBul 3D Mimari Modelleme YapanıBul 3D Mimari Modelleme Garages & sheds Wood-Plastic Composite White
YapanıBul 3D Mimari Modelleme

YapanıBul 3D Mimari Modelleme
YapanıBul 3D Mimari Modelleme
YapanıBul 3D Mimari Modelleme

Contrasted against the old brick buildings in the background, this bright white home almost looks like a futuristic spaceship that has crash landed into the hill. Built from concrete and glass it is clean, fresh and exciting. 

16. Illuminated and imposing.

CASA QUINTA, Paramétrica Arquitectos Paramétrica Arquitectos Country style house
Paramétrica Arquitectos

Paramétrica Arquitectos
Paramétrica Arquitectos
Paramétrica Arquitectos

Huge, flat, windowless walls and tall illuminated columns make this home look grand and imperial. Old trees, round cacti and a healthy lawn add the color, shape and textural contrasts to this imposing structure. 

What's your style? Showy mansion or subtle home?

