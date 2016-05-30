The invisible house from another dimension

Here on homify 360°, we are all about presenting you with unique and breathtaking artwork in the architectural field. Whether it is a colossal 8-bedroom mansion in a contemporary fashion, or a rustic Italian villa that overlooks a lush vineyard, we know about it – and we want to share it with you.

Which brings us to today’s discovery, which is definitely an artistic accomplishment worth mentioning. Travelling all the way to the California High Desert in the United States, we unfold a creation brought to us by the professionals at Royale Projects.

But this structure does not serve as someone’s home; it does not feature a modern bathroom or an open plan kitchen with a stylish island, or even carpets and wallpaper. It is a contemporary art piece by American artist Phillip K Smith III. And it changes constantly.

Let’s discover the (almost) invisible house!