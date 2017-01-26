7 incredible detached houses to inspire you to build one!

Have you ever thought about building you and your family a detached home, but have no idea where to start? Well, we think that taking inspiration from homes that have already been built is the perfect starting point, so today, we are going to show you seven amazing detached homes that you could build too! Each one has been designed by an amazing architect that had a clear understanding of what the client needed, so as you look at these pictures, start making a list of all the elements that you'd want your home to have and go from there! If you're ready for some seriously cool inspiration, let's get started!
If you want a home with a view, we suggest that you take inspiration from this fantastic build, with its integrated glass balcony rails! The neutral render color looks chic and petty and the covered terrace must be wonderful in summer!
Come inside this terrific home and you see that the neutral shades used on the façade have been continued, for perfect cohesion. The wood-effect floor and stone fire surround add in some fabulous natural elements too and just imagine this living room furnished!
Built using a traditional straw bale and plaster construction method, this home has eco-credential built into it from the ground up! The benefits of this building style are endless, but if we had to name our favorites, they'd be the cost-effectiveness, speed and highly insulating properties!
When you build a house by hand, literally, you can really go to town with the rustic finishes inside and that's what we see here! The uneven walls add such character and charm and lend themselves to a really cozy aesthetic. We love the little wood stove too, which works so well with the natural building methods!
When budget and speed of build are important facets of a project, you can't go wrong with a modern wooden cabin design! They look amazing and have such nostalgic vibes, but the best part is that they look amazing in any location! Mountain, forest, beach or urban settings; you choose!
Wow! Don't you just love the warmth and cozy feelings that wooden interiors promote? Of course, for a more minimalist vibe, you could simply paint everywhere white, but we have to say that we think this open-plan home has so much going for it, just as it is! Love the ethnic rug, which adds in some fresh color too!
For a modern detached home that has the capacity to grow with your family, why not consider something like this stunning little number? The monochrome facade will look stylish and elegant for decades to come and the simplicity of the design means that it won't cost you a fortune in architects fees to get exactly what you want!
Inside, this home is as modern and pared back as the exterior already suggested and we think it's an absolute triumph! Large, free-flowing spaces are to be found everywhere and with a neutral decor scheme in place, there is a really modern and timeless vibe going on!
What a delightful little detached house! It might not be the biggest one that we are going to show you, but with its industrial styling and daring dark gray facade, it is certainly one of the more unusual and chic! The outer materials are so sleek and smooth and you really want to see inside, don't you?
Small it might be, but this studio home has been so perfectly designed to offer enough storage and easy transitions that it feels much larger than it actually is! The dark gray floor is a charming nod to the exterior styling and there seems to be so much light flowing in as well!
If you've been dreaming of a large detached home in the countryside, away from all the hustle and bustle of urban life, then this project is definitely going to be right up your street! A wonderfully large and indulgent home, we love the traditional farmhouse styling that beds it into the surroundings and all the natural wood here is superb!
Admit it; you're in love with this home, aren't you? Don't be shy about admitting it, as we are too! All the fabulous wood beams, the traditional fireplace and the quirky storage is driving us wild and then add in a striking blue velvet sofa and we're sold! Can we have the keys now please?
Charming! A suitably simple design has made this minimal home an absolutely brilliant addition to the landscape and we really like all the modern touches, such as the over sized house number! With a black roof, the aesthetic is striking, yet modest and there would be fantastic extension possibilities, if you need the house to grow later!
This interior is everything we were hoping it wold be. Stylish and natural, with white walls and wooden flooring, it's the storage capacity that really gets us! Look at it all! Perfect for kids and adults alike, we can imagine a home like this catering to everyone's needs!
