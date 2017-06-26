Renovation: A home gets transformed with a few cost-effective changes

When you look at before and after projects, you might find yourself thinking that the results are amazing, but that you can't recreate them as your budget won't stretch to such serious renovation works, but today, we are going to show you a home that was totally transformed, thanks to a few cost-effective changes! The interior designer in charge of bringing this home into the modern era must have been working with a tight budget, but it just goes to show that with some imagination and skill, any home can be revived, without needing to remortgage! If you're looking for some easy to copy modernization techniques then look no further, as we have some amazing ones for you, right here!
This is a fantastic room, in terms of size, but cream walls and super dark wood really aren't helping it to reach its full potential. Any light that does enter seems to be swallowed up by the drab colors and lackluster finishes, so how was this improved?
Wowsers! What a magnificent transformation this is! By sanding all the wood, to remove the overbearing dark stain, then polishing to allow the natural warmth and paler color shine, this is a totally rejuvenated space!We love the super pale gray and white walls, which allow light to bounce around in here now and some floaty curtains are the ideal finishing touch! What a charming living room!
We actually really like the wall tiles here, as they add a fun pop of color to an otherwise very perfunctory room, but something just feels a little off. Again, there is a lingering darkness to this bathroom that makes the whole scheme feel just a bit flat, but we think it can be turned around!
Yet again, it's white to the rescue! By simply painting one wall bright white, the whole room has been lifted! Now that really is a bargain-basement upgrade! A large mirror adds extra perceived space, the gauzy drapes add a little privacy, without shutting out the light and a natural wood vanity unit really brings the whole space together!
There was a real running theme in this apartment, wasn't there? Drab wall colors and dark wood must have been the 'in' thing at some point, but they really didn't do anything in terms of maximizing the potential of these wonderful rooms! We wonder if white paint can save this room!
Of course white can save this room, as just look at it now! Again, the wood has been sanded back to a much warmer and less overbearing color and by varnishing it, the glossy effect helps to reflect natural light into every crevice! White walls look fresh, modern and timeless and when you think about how much it must have cost to simply paint everywhere and sand some floors, we think you'll agree that this transformation got a lot of bang for every buck!
