Minimalist decoration: 9 beautiful bedrooms with a minimalist design

C&C House_Self-construction manual., ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura Minimalist bedroom
Minimalist bedrooms don't have to be sparse and boring and we are going to prove that to you today by showing you some of the most stylish and beautiful spaces, created by incredibly talented interior designers. When you stop to think about what your bedroom is actually designed for, we think you'll realize that a more minimal approach makes perfect sense, as the less clutter and furniture you have in there, the more restful and relaxing your space will naturally become! If you've been thinking about changing up your master bedroom, come with us now as we show you exactly why a minimal aesthetic could be the perfect choice!

1. Simple and sweet.

Departamento CONCEPCION ARENAL, Trua arqruitectura Trua arqruitectura Minimalist bedroom
There might not be a lot in this bedroom, but what is here is perfectly geared towards a good night's sleep and a wonderful warm feeling when you wake up! The natural wood floor adds an organic warmth, while the white walls and furniture create a cloud-like look that is so cozy!

2. Modern minimalism.

La Biwa, Construccions i Reformes Miquel Munar SL Construccions i Reformes Miquel Munar SL Minimalist bedroom
As design styles evolve, certain motifs become apparent and in modern minimalist bedrooms, we often see some carefully chosen wall art, which we love. In an otherwise very plain space, the paintings here add extra style and all that's needed for extra comfort is a small rug! To achieve a clutter-free look, opt for storage solutions that are typically large, minimally designed cabinets.

3. Fresh as a daisy.

homify Minimalist bedroom
This bedroom is so lovely, as it is drenched in natural light and makes great use of a spring green accent color. A simple wall unit offers all the storage you could ever need and though a TV isn't always considered to be minimalist, the stealthy wiring makes it look neat and understated here.

4. Fabulous materials.

Desarrollo en Lino Limay, Neuquen Capital, Patagonia, Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra Minimalist bedroom
This minimalist bedroom has strayed from the usual all-white path, but the effect is wonderful! Sumptuous gray tones add such a cozy feel and the mirrored wardrobe doors make the room feel far bigger and more luxuriously finished. Don't worry about matching all the gray tones, as your fifty shades in the bedroom will still look synchronous. Low-level beds seem to be a really popular choice for minimal spaces too and we can see why, here!

5. Unfussy furnishing.

House 141, Andrew Wallace Architects Andrew Wallace Architects Minimalist bedroom
Is this bed actually floating? No, it's just a clever optical illusion, but it looks great and with lighting included, really looks minimal and stunning! With heritage roof beams and textural walls in place, nothing else is needed here and it still looks wonderfully usable and chic!

6. Wow-factor walls.

Chandelier SI-6, Intuerilight Intuerilight Minimalist bedroom
The walls here are so unusual! An almost quilted effect means that other than a bed, a small bedside table and some statement lighting, nothing more is needed to create a seriously eye-catching yet undoubtedly minimal bedroom. The use of sage green bedding here really adds a natural element too!

7. White-out!

Habitation LAR, adn architectures adn architectures Minimalist bedroom
Minimal design and white go hand-in-hand, as nothing looks more bare yet chic than bright neutral walls and matching bedding! Despite the simple scheme here, the room looks styled to within an inch of its life and the use of simple white curtains to cordon off the en suite bathroom is a stroke of genius!

8. Just a hint of color.

C&C House_Self-construction manual., ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura Minimalist bedroom
Can you imagine having a bedroom as self-contained and neat as this one? With clever storage hidden throughout this bedroom, the uncluttered look is easy to maintain and there's even scope for a punchy accent color in the form of the turquoise bed linen and bedside cabinet. Wow!

9. A wonderful blend.

Suite parentale + 2 SDB à Colombes (92), Yeme + Saunier Yeme + Saunier Minimalist bedroom
White, black and glass. That's all you need to curate a truly spectacular minimal bedroom and we love the boldness of this one! With literally only a bed in the sleeping area, it is a refreshing change from busy spaces that can't be conducive to a great night's sleep! Just look at that pared back en suite too! Incredible!

Minimalism courts maximal homey poise in white
