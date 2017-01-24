A dream lair for a science fiction hero!

Do you ever watch Hollywood blockbuster films and find yourself wondering how the villains always seem to find the dopest homes? Well we do, so we set out on a mission to find a property that would suit any baddie and possibly a sci-fi hero looking to take over or save the galaxy and we think we found the perfect one! The architect that designed this house was either working for a super-villain, or just had a great handle on how to make a striking home that would both delight and intimidate onlookers and we think it is absolutely incredible. Naturally, it has a view to die for, as all villain houses do, so let's take a closer look now. Just a word of warning; look out for booby-traps! Mwah-ha-haaaaaaa.
In a film, this would be the scary house that nobody goes near, making it the ideal location for a villain to plot how to take over the earth! In reality,however, it is a simply beautiful and enigmatic building, which has the benefit of a hilltop location and wonderful gardens. A cube design, the property has been finished with an all-black and glass aesthetic that helps to reflect the surroundings and therefore camouflage the house itself (vital for hiding form heroes!) and simultaneously bed it in. Utterly spectacular.
Any super-villain lair will have a technology-filled command center and we think we've found it in this house; it's the kitchen! With an enormous island in place for preparing food or plotting world domination, it enjoys a view out into the garden and down over the jaw-dropping views below. We love the industrial concrete roof and of course, the kitchen is mostly black, to match the exterior and all the glass means that nobody will be able to sneak up!
Even villains need to chill out at the end of a long day of dominating the planet and we think that this bathroom is a wonderful spot for doing just that. Thanks to not being overlooked by any neighbors, this bathroom is relatively open and even leads out onto a balcony, but it's the simple touches that make it so staggering! The modern, but not over the top, suite items, the red glass accent panel and again, the concrete roof really scream of luxury but in a refined and classy way.
As delightful as this swimming pool looks, and it REALLY does, we don't think we'd risk a midnight dip, as there must be an adjacent shark tank, just waiting to tackle heroes that stray too close to the property! In all seriousness though, with such a staggering view, it would have been a real shame not to include a pool, as we imagine the summer parties here are incredible! What a house, what a location and what a relief to get away unscathed!
For more amazing home inspiration, take a look at this article: An amazing home for a stylish family!