How to create a warm and cozy home for the winter?

You'll be shocked at how much of your cozy vibe comes down to the colors that you have decorated with! Bright or pastel shades always make for a spring and summery look, but the warm, darker neutrals, such as coffee tones and even opulent jewel colors, always create a more snug feel. We're not suggesting that you paint everywhere once a season, but keep the cozy colors in mind when you buy new accessories!

For more cozy inspiration, take a look at this article: The cozy container home that will surprise you.