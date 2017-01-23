A rustic home with many surprises

Wow, so that modern fireplace is actually located in the kitchen! Now that's a bold move, as the rest of the space, save for the appliances, looks really traditional! We really like how the blending of styles has worked in here, with faux exposed roof beams and old fashioned wooden cabinets giving a nod to the original age of the home, but a modern range cooker brings a more contemporary feel into play.

