A rustic home with many surprises

If we start talking about eco-homes, we think we know what comes to mind, but put that image out of your head, as today's project is anything but the norm! From the outside, this home looks to be a pretty little heritage property, designed by an architect eons ago, but in reality, it is a high-functioning house that has sustainability and surprise additions at its core! Some of the more luxurious touches here are a real shocker, so if you've been tempted by an eco-friendly home but don't want to go without the finer things in life, this is the perfect house for you!
You see what we mean about this home looking super old fashioned and quaint now, don't you? With the mock Tudor wood detailing, pretty cream textured render and adorable potted plants at the entrance, this home doesn't give the impression of hidden luxury, but just you wait!
So this might be the first hint that this house isn't all it seems, as the front door here isn't your standard installation! Is that a wooden mail box on the front? Is that branch a handle? Hmmm, we need to investigate more, to see if we find anything else unexpected!
WOAH! We had no idea that lurking in the back garden of this beautiful home would be an LA celebrity-style pool! Perfectly private, thanks to the large but simple wall surround, it looks like something from a movie! What a shockingly modern and indulgent treat! And just look at how the back of the house has been developed! An amazing extension has added so much space and entertaining potential!
In a home as rustic and fabulous as this one, you may be wondering where the eco-credentials come in and here's a big part of them! A lovely wood burner offers toasty warmth, but with none of the environmentally-damaging central heating that so many of us depend upon! You can see from here, where the beams of the original house meet new timber too. What a seamless transition!
The inside of this home is a lovely blend of traditional and modern and what really staggers us is that there are no jarring elements! Take this inset fireplace as an example; it should look out of place, given that there is a more oldy-worldy wood burner in place, but instead, it fits right in, thanks to the beautiful, simple design!
In the newer parts of the home, the decorating has been kept so fabulous and minimal and simple that there is a real ethos of 'include only what you need' going on and we love it. In this new living room, for example, a simple low-level sofa has been brought in to offer all the comfort you'd need, but none of the over the top showiness that the swimming pool might had lead you to expect!
Wow, so that modern fireplace is actually located in the kitchen! Now that's a bold move, as the rest of the space, save for the appliances, looks really traditional! We really like how the blending of styles has worked in here, with faux exposed roof beams and old fashioned wooden cabinets giving a nod to the original age of the home, but a modern range cooker brings a more contemporary feel into play.
