10 wood closets, modern and amazing!

Ample storage space is a boon for any household, especially in bedrooms, dressing rooms, utility rooms, study rooms, kitchens & bathrooms as well. All that bonus space could conveniently be used to store bed linen, clothes, shoes, toiletries, groceries, stationery & other knick knacks. Be it almirah, closet or drawers/ racks- an extra bit is always more than welcome.

These days, architect houses, interior architects and designers create floor plans with dedicated spaces for considerable storage facility. Depending upon the client’s requirements & current trends, a variety of materials are employed to design closet spaces. Of all the materials used, wood is the most popular owing to its humble versatility to adapt to different styles as well as a unique noble essence. Wood imparts charming accents that lend the closet a singular appearance impossible to replicate with any other material.

This homify article will walk you through 10 contemporary wooden closet designs, that will inspire you to add them to your home. Come on!