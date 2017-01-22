A home inspired by the Cubism of Picasso

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and given how incredible this cubist home is, Picasso should be feeling exceptionally flattered right now! The brainchild of a phenomenally talented architect, this beautiful, modular and boxy home will certainly stand the test of time and act as a constant reminder of not only the great works of Picasso himself, but also how far architecture and modern building design has come. If you're a fan of modernist styling and cohesive home design, then look no further for inspiration than this staggering home, as it really is one in a million!
You can't deny that this home has a real and genuine presence and even if you're not usually a fan of Picasso's work, we think you'll be suitably blown away by the beautiful influence it has had here. The multi-level, boxy shapes instantly make you wonder how the interior looks and begs you to investigate further!
Come to the side of the building and you get to see this amazing feature! From the front, the upper level box seemed to be perfectly square, but true to Picasso's abstract nature, it actually tapers into the main building in such a groundbreaking and unusual way! Every aspect and view is so confusing and yet enticing!
You may have been imagining the interior here to be a vivid wash of color and shapes, like an abstract painting, but in reality, it is a calm mix of neutral tones that all work together to highlight the most functional spaces. Here, we can see an almost futuristic kitchen surrounded by a beautiful gray frame, with an artistic extractor hood and a chic dining spot included. While it might not look abstract in here, the cubist element is alive and well in all of the lines and angles!
We told you the cubist styling was still going strong and this bathroom is all the proof that you need! Simple and pared back to the point of minimalism, what is here is impactful and square, making it a cubist dream! We really get the styling here, as why have anything you don't need? Plus, it corresponds with the building itself perfectly!
How's this for a perfect finishing touch to a cool, crisp home? Found at the end of a long bench seat, the integrated fireplace here is everything you'd expect it to be. Understated yet powerful, cube shaped and in no way added as an aesthetic touch alone, the warmth it emits balances out the cool tones everywhere and looks amazing!
For more incredible home inspiration, take a look at this article: A tiny house with a lot of style!