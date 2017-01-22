A home inspired by the Cubism of Picasso

How's this for a perfect finishing touch to a cool, crisp home? Found at the end of a long bench seat, the integrated fireplace here is everything you'd expect it to be. Understated yet powerful, cube shaped and in no way added as an aesthetic touch alone, the warmth it emits balances out the cool tones everywhere and looks amazing!

For more incredible home inspiration, take a look at this article: A tiny house with a lot of style!