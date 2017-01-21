A wonderful family home in the countryside

So many of us dream about owning an idyllic home in the countryside, filled with charm and quaint touches and we want to give you full warning that today's project won't dull that desire at all! Every inch a quintessential country retreat, the architect that created this astounding home must have had a clear understanding of why living in a rural location appeals to so many people, as they included some really beautiful motifs that we all associate with country dream homes! If you're in the market for a rural home, then look no further for inspiration, as you're going to love everything this property has to offer!
Isn't this home everything we said it would be and more? The muted white and gray color scheme of the facade is gentle and soft, allowing it to bed down into a sleepy rural location with ease, but it's the extra touches that make it so special, such as the window shutters, natural wood and breathtaking thatched roof!
What a location! The misty weather conditions really help to emphasize the gorgeous isolation that this home enjoys, but as a whole, we are really blown away by the image of this house! From here, you can fully appreciate just how skilled the master thatcher that completed the roof must have been, as those edges are phenomenal!
It would have been a poor show if a home this pretty and so wonderfully paced didn't have a striking and useful garden, but we weren't prepared for how stunning it really is! With plenty of room for a vegetable patch and fruit trees, we can imagine that self-sufficiency is more than just a pipe dream for the fortunate owners here. There's even a stream too! You can't get much more country chic than that!
Wow! We thought one thatched property was amazing enough, but to see that this home is stretched out over two buildings, each with its own perfect roof and finishing touches, has utterly blown us away! The outdoor entertaining areas look nothing short of charming too, so let's take a closer look!
Well, you can't get much more rural than being able to see cows grazing from your terrace! The wooden covered patio area here adds so much fantastic outdoor dining and entertaining potential and there is such a classic elegance to every part of this property. Even the grass looks more chic out in the countryside!
