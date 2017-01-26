A traditional all-American home you'll love

Exploring the magnificent details of a historic and sprawling mansion is on our agenda today. Situated in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, this house was enriched with a modern addition which is in line with the elegance and richness of the historic portion. Rendered by the architects at John Toates Architecture and Design, this addition comprises of a new kitchen, home office, mudroom, sun room and master bedroom. Owned by an outgoing family of four, this house blends modern convenience with classy and old world grace nicely. The new wing caters to all contemporary needs without compromising the heritage worth or allure of the building. Take a tour to know more.