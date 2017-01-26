A traditional all-American home you'll love

Exploring the magnificent details of a historic and sprawling mansion is on our agenda today. Situated in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, this house was enriched with a modern addition which is in line with the elegance and richness of the historic portion. Rendered by the architects at John Toates Architecture and Design, this addition comprises of a new kitchen, home office, mudroom, sun room and master bedroom. Owned by an outgoing family of four, this house blends modern convenience with classy and old world grace nicely. The new wing caters to all contemporary needs without compromising the heritage worth or allure of the building. Take a tour to know more.
Surrounded by lush green lawns and towering trees, this stately mansion looks elegant and inviting. Latticed glass windows, sloping gabled roofs, traditional structural details, and a brick volume on the left make for a very enticing picture.
Traditional windows with dark shutters contrast the white exterior walls, while lush greenery edges the driveway charmingly. The impressive span of the house is apparent as well.
This white wooden gate with cannonball closure system is reminiscent of bygone days when life was slow-paced and elegant.
The new addition to the house overlooks the gorgeous backyard with its shimmering blue pool, manicured greenery and elegant seating arrangements.
Fluted Doric columns and grey metal roofs make the porch quaint and welcoming. It opens up to an airy terrace paved with flagstones and edged with a verdant lawn.
Sophisticated wooden furniture and gorgeous wrought iron lamps add comfort and style to the airy porch. Colorful and printed cushions lend color as well.
Classy white detailing, an elegant door, neat stone steps and vibrant vegetation make for a rustic and charming entrance to this home for the family.
The sun room on the backside can be accessed separately through neat latticed doors flanked by greens in stone planters.
Traditional moldings, a massive and stately door, beautiful artworks, a gorgeous carpet, a stunning chandelier and warm wooden flooring make the entrance hall impressive.
The luxurious living space boasts of a stunning carpet, fashionable furniture, colorful cushions and drapes which take you back to the olden days. Everything looks vintage and elegant.
A stately long table accompanied by vintage style chairs makes the formal dining experience unforgettable. A historic cabinet, a lavish gilded mirror and an ornately patterned carpet add to the charm.
Equipped with antique lamps, customized wooden cabinetry and large sunny windows, the newly added kitchen looks warm, cozy and stylish. The informal dining table with beautiful chairs has also been accommodated efficiently for a wholesome experience.
Though the kitchen is modern and practical, it retains the historic charm of the house through its white cabinets and drawers. The smooth black countertops offer sharp contrast, while the appliances have been neatly accommodated to keep clutter at bay.
Lined with bricks and stones, the fireplace in the kitchen is a heritage work of art and offers warmth to the diners as well as the chef. Doors on either side of it take you to the family room.
Elegant and rich wooden cabinets and counters make the bar room a cozy and relaxing space. Pretty windows bring in natural light, while the blue walls and posh decor soothe the senses.
Comfy leather sofas, beautiful coffee tables, inbuilt bookshelves, vintage paintings and a pretty chandelier make the family room perfect for unwinding, chatting and sharing dreams. Shades of brown and cream add coziness here.
Plush armchairs with bright cushions, a stately wood and marble side table holding lamp and candles, and a unique chandelier are the highlights here. Tall glass windows bring in the sun to create a cheerful and warm atmosphere.
Rendered in wood and stone, the wine cellar stays true to its historic roots. Neat in-built storage units for the bottles and a rustic seating arrangement add to the mysterious air, while an antique chandelier throws soothing light over everything.
A charming four-poster bed, a pair of stately red armchairs, a grand fireplace, and a delicately patterned carpet makes the master bedroom cozy and luxurious. Pastel blue walls and large windows ensure brightness and spaciousness.
Attached with the master bedroom is the spacious and brightly-lit dressing room. Sensible tall shelves and a central island with inbuilt drawers take care of organizational needs, while the wooden flooring offers a warm feel.
Equipped with classy latticed windows, a stunning crystal chandelier and a gleaming tub, the master bathroom is a vision of opulence. A glass partition separates the shower area, while simple shelves and towel racks help in arranging essentials neatly.
Bright patterned wallpaper, sleek sanitary wares, a cheerful runner and beautiful lights are the attractions of this cozy powder room.
Smooth and bold red walls make a contrasting statement in this historic house, while a dark wooden sink unit keeps elegance alive. Modern fixtures and Louvre shutters combine trendiness with quaint, and ensure peaceful rejuvenation.
