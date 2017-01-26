Your browser is out-of-date.

A traditional all-American home you'll love

Justwords Justwords
Historic Flourtown Addition, John Toates Architecture and Design John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses
Exploring the magnificent details of a historic and sprawling mansion is on our agenda today. Situated in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, this house was enriched with a modern addition which is in line with the elegance and richness of the historic portion. Rendered by the architects at John Toates Architecture and Design, this addition comprises of a new kitchen, home office, mudroom, sun room and master bedroom. Owned by an outgoing family of four, this house blends modern convenience with classy and old world grace nicely. The new wing caters to all contemporary needs without compromising the heritage worth or allure of the building. Take a tour to know more.

Picturesque exterior.

Exterior John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses exterior,stone,wood,stucco,dormers,renovation,addition,windows,classic,traditional
Exterior

Surrounded by lush green lawns and towering trees, this stately mansion looks elegant and inviting. Latticed glass windows, sloping gabled roofs, traditional structural details, and a brick volume on the left make for a very enticing picture.

Charming front facade.

Front Facade and Driveway John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses exterior,facade,driveway,dormers,shutters,classic,traditional,addition,renovation
Front Facade and Driveway

Traditional windows with dark shutters contrast the white exterior walls, while lush greenery edges the driveway charmingly. The impressive span of the house is apparent as well.

Historic gate.

Gate with Cannonball Closure John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses White exterior,gate,white,traditional,classic
Gate with Cannonball Closure

This white wooden gate with cannonball closure system is reminiscent of bygone days when life was slow-paced and elegant.

Stunning backyard.

Pool Facing Facade John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses White exterior,pool,shutters,addition,classic,traditional
Pool Facing Facade

The new addition to the house overlooks the gorgeous backyard with its shimmering blue pool, manicured greenery and elegant seating arrangements.

Lovely porch view.

Porch John Toates Architecture and Design Patios & Decks porch,terrace,addition,classic,traditional
Porch

Fluted Doric columns and grey metal roofs make the porch quaint and welcoming. It opens up to an airy terrace paved with flagstones and edged with a verdant lawn.

Bright and airy relaxation.

Porch John Toates Architecture and Design Patios & Decks porch,columns,pendant,addition,renovation
Porch

Sophisticated wooden furniture and gorgeous wrought iron lamps add comfort and style to the airy porch. Colorful and printed cushions lend color as well.

Family entry.

Exterior - Family Entry John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style gym White exterior,terrace,addition,renovation,classic,traditional,pilasters,metal roof,white
Exterior—Family Entry

Classy white detailing, an elegant door, neat stone steps and vibrant vegetation make for a rustic and charming entrance to this home for the family.

Sun room entrance.

Sunroom Facade John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses White exterior,addition,renovation,shutters,sconces,windows,doors,metal roof,pool
Sunroom Facade

The sun room on the backside can be accessed separately through neat latticed doors flanked by greens in stone planters.

Grand entry hall.

Entry Hall John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Interior,chandelier,stair hall,entry,doors,crown moulding,crown molding,chair rail,classic,traditional,banister,stair,rug
Entry Hall

Traditional moldings, a massive and stately door, beautiful artworks, a gorgeous carpet, a stunning chandelier and warm wooden flooring make the entrance hall impressive.

Opulent living.

Sitting Room John Toates Architecture and Design Living room interior,fireplace,mantle,rug,classic,traditional
Sitting Room

The luxurious living space boasts of a stunning carpet, fashionable furniture, colorful cushions and drapes which take you back to the olden days. Everything looks vintage and elegant.

Lavish formal dining.

Formal Dining Room John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style dining room interior,dining room,chandelier,crown moulding,crown molding,paneling,mirror
Formal Dining Room

A stately long table accompanied by vintage style chairs makes the formal dining experience unforgettable. A historic cabinet, a lavish gilded mirror and an ornately patterned carpet add to the charm.

Bright and spacious kitchen.

New Kitchen John Toates Architecture and Design Kitchen interior,kitchen,pendant,crown moulding,crown molding,cabinetry,subway tile,dining,island,classic,traditional
New Kitchen

Equipped with antique lamps, customized wooden cabinetry and large sunny windows, the newly added kitchen looks warm, cozy and stylish. The informal dining table with beautiful chairs has also been accommodated efficiently for a wholesome experience.

Functionality.

New Kitchen John Toates Architecture and Design Kitchen White interior,kitchen,soapstone,cabinetry,island,farmer's sink,apron sink,subway tile,window,classic,traditional
New Kitchen

Though the kitchen is modern and practical, it retains the historic charm of the house through its white cabinets and drawers. The smooth black countertops offer sharp contrast, while the appliances have been neatly accommodated to keep clutter at bay.

Rustic fireplace.

Family Dining John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style dining room interior,family dining,fireplace,brick,stone,mantle,chandelier,wood floors,classic,traditional
Family Dining

Lined with bricks and stones, the fireplace in the kitchen is a heritage work of art and offers warmth to the diners as well as the chef. Doors on either side of it take you to the family room.

Rich bar room.

Bar John Toates Architecture and Design Wine cellar Blue interior,bar,wood,pendant,rug,window,paneling,classic,traditional
Bar

Elegant and rich wooden cabinets and counters make the bar room a cozy and relaxing space. Pretty windows bring in natural light, while the blue walls and posh decor soothe the senses.

Plush family room.

Family Room John Toates Architecture and Design Living room interior,fireplace,mantle,crown moulding,crown molding,wood flooring,transom,french doors,classic,traditional
Family Room

Comfy leather sofas, beautiful coffee tables, inbuilt bookshelves, vintage paintings and a pretty chandelier make the family room perfect for unwinding, chatting and sharing dreams. Shades of brown and cream add coziness here.

Refreshing sun room.

Sunroom John Toates Architecture and Design Living room interior,sunroom,classic,traditional
Sunroom

Plush armchairs with bright cushions, a stately wood and marble side table holding lamp and candles, and a unique chandelier are the highlights here. Tall glass windows bring in the sun to create a cheerful and warm atmosphere.

Mysterious cellar.

Wine Cellar John Toates Architecture and Design Wine cellar interior,sconce,stone,wood,beams,chandelier,stools,rustic
Wine Cellar

Rendered in wood and stone, the wine cellar stays true to its historic roots. Neat in-built storage units for the bottles and a rustic seating arrangement add to the mysterious air, while an antique chandelier throws soothing light over everything.

Regal master bedroom.

Bedroom John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style bedroom interior,fireplace,mantle,casework,fireplace screen,classic,traditional
Bedroom

A charming four-poster bed, a pair of stately red armchairs, a grand fireplace, and a delicately patterned carpet makes the master bedroom cozy and luxurious. Pastel blue walls and large windows ensure brightness and spaciousness.

Stylish dressing room.

Dressing Room John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style dressing room White interior,storage
Dressing Room

Attached with the master bedroom is the spacious and brightly-lit dressing room. Sensible tall shelves and a central island with inbuilt drawers take care of organizational needs, while the wooden flooring offers a warm feel.

Splendid master bathroom.

Master Bathroom John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style bathroom interior,tub,shower,chandelier,palladian window
Master Bathroom

Equipped with classy latticed windows, a stunning crystal chandelier and a gleaming tub, the master bathroom is a vision of opulence. A glass partition separates the shower area, while simple shelves and towel racks help in arranging essentials neatly.

Classy powder room.

Powder Room John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style bathroom interior,powder room,wallpaper,paneling,shutters,marble,console sink,rug,sconces,mirror
Powder Room

Bright patterned wallpaper, sleek sanitary wares, a cheerful runner and beautiful lights are the attractions of this cozy powder room.

Vibrant powder room.

Powder Room John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style bathroom Red interior,vanity,shutters,powder room,red,wood flooring,mirror,sconce,crown moulding,crown molding,classic,traditional
Powder Room

Smooth and bold red walls make a contrasting statement in this historic house, while a dark wooden sink unit keeps elegance alive. Modern fixtures and Louvre shutters combine trendiness with quaint, and ensure peaceful rejuvenation.  

Take another inspiring tour here - A holiday home that adds to the landscape

Other pictures from this project.

Porch Entry John Toates Architecture and Design Patios & Decks porch,pendant,doors,classic,traditional
Porch Entry

Porch Columns John Toates Architecture and Design Patios & Decks porch,details,columns,classic,traditional
Porch Columns

Porch from Terrace John Toates Architecture and Design Patios & Decks porch,terrace,columns,addition,renovation,classic,traditional
Porch from Terrace

Column Detail John Toates Architecture and Design Patios & Decks White details,classic,traditional
Column Detail

Column Detail John Toates Architecture and Design Patios & Decks White details,classic,traditional
Column Detail

Sunroom Entry John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses White sunroom,door,windows,sconce,exterior,classic,traditional,addition,renovation
Sunroom Entry

Family Entry John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses White entry,exterior,night,terrace,pilasters,addition,renovation
Family Entry

Sunroom Facade John Toates Architecture and Design Patios & Decks White sunroom,night,windows,doors,sconces,classic,traditional
Sunroom Facade

Details at Roof John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses White details,column,roof,gutter,classic,traditional
Details at Roof

Pilaster Detail John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses White pilaster,column,fluting,details,stone,wood
Pilaster Detail

Trim Detail John Toates Architecture and Design Classic windows & doors White casework,trim,wood,classic,traditional
Trim Detail

Pilaster Detail John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses White pilaster,column,trim,casework,exterior,classic,traditional
Pilaster Detail

Exterior Details John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses White column,gutter,roof,window
Exterior Details

Door Hardware John Toates Architecture and Design Classic windows & doors hardware,door,doorknob,historic,classic,traditional
Door Hardware

Porch Doors John Toates Architecture and Design Classic windows & doors White doors,interior,hardware,classic,traditional
Porch Doors

Family Entry John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs White entry,door,hallway,rug,wood flooring,paneling,transom,classic,traditional
Family Entry

Living Room John Toates Architecture and Design Living room interior,fireplace,beams,classic,traditional,rustic
Living Room

Bedroom Fireplace John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style bedroom interior,fireplace,screen,mantle,classic,traditional
Bedroom Fireplace

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

