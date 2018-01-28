Your browser is out-of-date.

7 unique dream homes you cannot resist!

Justwords Justwords
AHSB - AHŞAP EV MODEL B, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Prefabricated home
Owning a beautiful home is a dream that millions nurture. Everyone wants his or her house to attract envious glances, make a lasting impression, inspire other dreamers and be a comfortable and soothing space to come home to. So today, we bring you 7 amazing residences which caught our eye last year with their designs, materials and elegance. From prefabricated versions to small but elegant ones, you will find the house of your dreams no matter what your budget is. 

Join us now and see these 7 unique dream homes you cannot resist! We bet one of these will make it to your top list of houses. Wanna bet? 

1.) Elegant and prefabricated.

AHSB - AHŞAP EV MODEL B, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Prefabricated home
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

This single-story prefabricated wooden home has stolen many hearts and is beautiful as well as inviting. Its sloping roof, rich brown walls and spacious porch are everything a small and happy family yearns for.

2.) Lofty and trendy.

Magazine editorial - House in Sai Kung by Millimeter, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Modern Houses
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Despite the simple lines that define the structure, the house is lofty and arresting with its lavish use of glass to integrate the interiors with the outdoors. The ground floor stylishly connects with a warm wooden deck and elegant swimming pool with trendy lights creating a soothing ambiance.

3.) Stylish simplicity.

homify Small houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Rendered in dark gray and white, this simple single-story Japanese house spans only 409 ft² but is extremely classy. The wooden door, pebbled path and green lawn add color and charm to the structure, while sliding glass doors invite you to explore the spacious and bright interiors.

4.) A charming home.

Casa Moema, Tria Arquitetura Tria Arquitetura Eclectic style houses
Tria Arquitetura

Tria Arquitetura
Tria Arquitetura
Tria Arquitetura

The architects from Tria Arquitetura were instrumental in revamping this apartment which was originally built in the 70s. And see what a beautiful job they have done. Lush creepers from the upper story balcony overflow to add freshness and charm to the backyard. Glass doors set in black frames open up to integrate the cozy indoors with the refreshing and airy outdoors. Definitely a very lovable spot!

5.) 540 ft² brilliance.

홍제동 개미마을 주택 프로젝트, OBBA OBBA Modern Houses
OBBA

OBBA
OBBA
OBBA

A couple with a modest budget is the owner of this small but sophisticated house rendered in white and gray. The building is cozy, practical and occupies only 540 ft² besides offering the inhabitants ample space for open air relaxation.

6.) Magic in concrete.

守山の家, Nobuyoshi Hayashi Nobuyoshi Hayashi Modern Houses
Nobuyoshi Hayashi

Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi

Gray, austere and yet enticing, this concrete house with a gabled roof is a showstopper. Glass windows in black metal frames and a cozy wooden door add style to this modern structure. The high wall on the right supports a pair of elegant lamps to make a welcoming statement.

7.) Compact but sensible.

TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - , TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - BERARD FREDERIC TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - BERARD FREDERIC Eclectic style houses
TINY HOUSE CONCEPT—BERARD FREDERIC

TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - BERARD FREDERIC
TINY HOUSE CONCEPT—BERARD FREDERIC
TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - BERARD FREDERIC

Who knew that such a tiny house could wow homeowners? And yet, this mobile wooden abode is a beautiful place equipped with all modern amenities that promise urban comfort. Bright red frames for the door and windows add colour and spice.

So which home caught your fancy from this list? Let us know. Read another exciting story here - 5 wonderful two-story homes

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

