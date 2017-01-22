5 home improvement ideas for 2017

In order to make the most of your year and not spend a good chunk of it cleaning or fixing things, it is important to keep a maintenance schedule. This will make sure that you are doing chores and upkeep on a regular basis instead of saving everything for a couple of times a year. This is great for weekly chores as well, making sure to keep things spread out so that you do a little bit each day instead of wasting an entire day or weekend cleaning your home. Having a cleaning and maintenance schedule will not only keep your home in tip top shape but also save you headaches and hours of stress of things piling up since you will spread the chores out.