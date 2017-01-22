5 home improvement ideas for 2017

The new year is upon us and that means new beginnings for most people. And though many people put focus on eating better or losing weight, your home is a very big part of your life that shouldn't be forgotten. Putting a few home improvement tasks on your list will help to keep your home looking fresh and up to date. We've compiled a list of the top five home improvement ideas below that are easy to accomplish and won't put a huge dent in your wallet. Everything from a fresh coat of paint to some simple deep cleaning, these top five tips will help maintain your home and keep it looking its best.
If any of the rooms in your house are looking a bit run down or outdated, a simple coat of paint may be all it needs to brighten up the space. People tend to forget that changing the color of a room or repainting the walls can completely change the feel of a room. If your current paint job features scuff marks or stains, this is easiest solution to giving your space new life without breaking the bank. Choose a bright and fun new color that still matches your current decor to completely change the feel of your home with very little time and effort.
In order to make the most of your year and not spend a good chunk of it cleaning or fixing things, it is important to keep a maintenance schedule. This will make sure that you are doing chores and upkeep on a regular basis instead of saving everything for a couple of times a year. This is great for weekly chores as well, making sure to keep things spread out so that you do a little bit each day instead of wasting an entire day or weekend cleaning your home. Having a cleaning and maintenance schedule will not only keep your home in tip top shape but also save you headaches and hours of stress of things piling up since you will spread the chores out.
The smaller your home, the more sacrifices you have to make to get things to fit into the space provided. Sometimes this means going without appliances like a dishwasher or washing machine or even something as simple as a bookshelf. The best way to make sure that you have everything you want in your small home without taking up a lot of room is to create as many built-in pieces of furniture as possible. Everything from kitchenettes to bookshelves to home offices can be built into the walls to make the most of your home and offer a creative and positive outlook on small homes.
This idea is a bit pricier than the rest of the list but doesn't have to come all at once. Eco-friendly and energy efficient appliances can save you tons of money on your bills but to replace them for the sake of having new appliances won't help your wallet or the environment. Instead, the best idea is to replace these big ticket items with more efficient versions once they stop working properly. But being eco-friendly doesn't only apply to large home appliances, the same idea can be applied to light bulbs, batteries, fans and a number of smaller items that still use up a lot of energy.
Another way to save a bundle on your bills is to make sure air isn't escaping from your windows and doors. The simplest and cheapest way to do this is to seal gaps and spaces with caulking or weather stripping. This will prevent any air from escaping which will cause your heating and cooling bills to skyrocket. If you have the budget and want a complete overhaul, replacing old windows with new storm windows will make sure that absolutely no air will be escaping through any cracks. Installing high efficiency low-e storm windows is the best idea and will help to reduce your energy bills by up to fifteen percent.