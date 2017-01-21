A modern farmhouse with an old fashioned feel

Many people think that living in the countryside means a very simple and traditional life. The rural lifestyle is generally advertised to people who want to get away from city life and live much simpler. Country living usually involves simple decor and just the basics to get through life, but this home proves all of these ideas very wrong. An old farmhouse has been transformed into a modern abode, complete with all the amenities of modern day while still keeping some of it's traditional charm. By updating this old farmhouse the designers have given new meaning to the rural lifestyle and make it more appealing to the general public advertising it as the
best of both worlds. You get all the peace and quiet you want without sacrificing on the necessities of modern day living. Let's take a closer look at this incredible home.
From the outside this home looks like a regular farmhouse complete with brick facade and terra cotta tile roof. It is quite spacious for your run of the mill rural home but still looks very traditional with large, black shutters that resemble barn doors. This oblong home is quite the rare find with very tall ceilings and plenty of windows to let in lots of natural light. This traditional looking home is very beautiful from the outside and no one would ever think that when you walk inside it would be a completely contemporary space with all modern amenities.
One of the best things about living in the countryside is that you have plenty of space to sprawl without the prying eyes of your neighbors. Rural living means you have acres of land to enjoy all to yourself. This incredible home features a super spacious backyard that is great for relaxing in or entertaining a lot of people. A small tiled patio is seen right in front of the glass windows that lead from the inside of the home and open to a small dining area. This space is very simple but provides you with everything you need to enjoy a warm summer's day in the great outdoors.
Once you step inside you are greeted with an ultra modern design with a few traditional elements sprinkled throughout. The main thing are the wooden beams that support the upper half of the home that are left over from the original plan of the home. The beams add quite a bit of character to all of the rooms and remind you that you are living in a farmhouse. The rest of the home is super modern with metal and glass doors leading to each room and sleek slate tile in the dining room. The dining area also features a very modern dining table with sleek red chairs with metal legs.
Another element of the home that makes it feel more modern is the open floor plan from the kitchen to the dining room. Though this large farmhouse doesn't really need it, the open floor plan makes the home feel even more spacious and seamlessly connects the rooms together. The kitchen island features a concrete countertop and sleek black drawers underneath to provide the space with plenty of storage. The design of the kitchen is very modern but also ties in the wooden structural beams seamlessly into the design.
Not all of the rooms in this lovely farmhouse feature super high ceilings so the designers had to create these spaces with a few things in mind. The staircase, for instance, is an open stairwell so that it makes the small space feel more open rather than tight and cramped. The stairs themselves also match the wood from the beams to integrate everything in a very seamless way. Other spaces with low ceilings create very intimate rooms that are better suited for the bedrooms, such as the room we see here. The designers have done an excellent job incorporating the wooden beams into the modern design of the spaces and creating rooms people will want to live in.