A modern farmhouse with an old fashioned feel

Many people think that living in the countryside means a very simple and traditional life. The rural lifestyle is generally advertised to people who want to get away from city life and live much simpler. Country living usually involves simple decor and just the basics to get through life, but this home proves all of these ideas very wrong. An old farmhouse has been transformed into a modern abode, complete with all the amenities of modern day while still keeping some of it's traditional charm. By updating this old farmhouse the designers have given new meaning to the rural lifestyle and make it more appealing to the general public advertising it as the best of both worlds. You get all the peace and quiet you want without sacrificing on the necessities of modern day living. Let's take a closer look at this incredible home.