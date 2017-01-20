How to build a trendy and modern terrace

Having a spacious backyard is perfect for single family homes. They are great for entertaining, letting the kids run around in, and sitting outside and enjoying the outdoors with a bit of privacy. For the most part, however, you can only use your backyard when the weather is warm during the spring and summer months. But what if you could build something where you would be able to enjoy your spacious backyard all year around and in complete comfort? That's the idea of the built-in terrace where you can open the doors up into the backyard or keep it closed during the colder months. It is like adding another room to your house while still being able to enjoy the outdoors all year around.