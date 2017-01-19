A super modern family home with all the plans!

Each of the homes have three bedrooms on the upper levels which is very generous for a house of this size. The key here is that there is only one bathroom for the level so that there is more space for bedrooms. There is a master bedroom and two smaller bedrooms that are big enough for a nice sized wardrobe and a small desk. These plans, however, are just ideas of the architects and could be altered to whatever your unique family needs or wants. These modern homes give us a glimpse into the future of stylish and dynamic family homes.