A super modern family home with all the plans!

Living in a suburban housing complex can sometimes be boring. Most of the homes look the same and the companies don't give you the opportunity to express your individual personality. This neighborhood in Poland, however, is a complex with a lot of style. The super modern design features geometric features and clean lines to give every homeowner a beautiful canvas to start a new life in. The houses are white concrete with black outlined windows give the homes a classic look and stand out nicely against the surrounding greenery. These twelve semi-detached houses are a model for new housing companies because they are relatively simple to construct and are done so in style.
The main plan for the homes was built on a modern and geometric design. The architects went with simple rectangular foundations with a few triangle roofs to give the homes a bit more character and class. The stark white concrete gives the homes a very clean finish and allows the black-rimmed windows to stand out in the design. The shapes of the homes are all slightly altered to give them each a bit of a unique touch rather than having cookie-cutter homes all up and down the block.
All of the homes feature a slanted driveway that leads down into the garage, making use of the space underneath the home without needing to increase the size of the plot. The gray concrete offers a subtle contrast from the bright white but is still distinctive enough see that it is the storage space of the home. The entire design of the home stands out nicely against the beautiful green forest around the neighborhood and is a bright reminder of natural beauty. These modern homes are both beautiful and dynamic in their design.
The most beautiful aspect of the homes is the way that the architects have placed the windows in seemingly random places and left the rest of the facade very pristine. This allows the windows to stand out a lot in the design and they are therefore more appreciated in the design. The black lining of the roof and windows stands out against the white and makes the windows and glass doors even more distinctive. This design allows plenty of natural light to flood the home and make it feel even brighter and more spacious.
There are a few ways to design the interior of your home and the architects have come up with a few ideas. In this plan you can see that there are very nicely sized living areas complete with spacious outdoor seating areas for each home. The two homes are positioned in an L-shape so that you can make the most of the plot while still having very private outdoor areas and driveways. Both homes feature an open floor plan with a living room, kitchen, and dining area which creates a very spacious and flow like living space.
Each of the homes have three bedrooms on the upper levels which is very generous for a house of this size. The key here is that there is only one bathroom for the level so that there is more space for bedrooms. There is a master bedroom and two smaller bedrooms that are big enough for a nice sized wardrobe and a small desk. These plans, however, are just ideas of the architects and could be altered to whatever your unique family needs or wants. These modern homes give us a glimpse into the future of stylish and dynamic family homes.