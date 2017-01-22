Surprise visit? How to clean your home in 5 minutes

Every one of us has had the unpleasant experience of receiving unexpected guests at home—either arriving without prior notice or dropping in earlier than expected. And the most dreadful thing is to have them when we are in the midst of our household chores with the house looking like a chaotic mess—be it the dirty dishes awaiting their time in the dishwasher or the clothes strewn about the overflowing laundry basket, disorganized furniture or simply a messy bed in want of tidying up.

Naturally we all love a tidy & organized house, especially when welcoming guests. The idea is to extend a comfortable and pleasant visit and above all, not to let others believe that we are living in the midst of a disorganized jumble. But when caught unaware with a sudden arrival of unannounced guests, we often scramble to making the home presentable in a few minutes. Though a thorough clean up is impossible, but we can definitely look around for elements having the most visual weight in space and take care of them.

You can make a start by picking up a trash bag/ bucket and emptying the social areas & bathroom spaces of all needless stuff. The same applies for a laundry basket. You can put the used towels & other such things in the basket for the time being and go back to separating colored & white washables later. Closing all the drawers & cabinet doors, straightening the blankets & sofa cushions, aligning the controls for PC & television, stashing away the magazines and pushing the chairs under the table are some other quick tidying measures.

To avoid the stench of the leftover food, rinse the dishes with water & put them in dishwasher. Hurried measures like this are good to hold the fort while those unexpected guests are around.

Looks like a good start? There is more in this homify article. Read on… …