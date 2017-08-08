The modern cottage with charming interiors

A cottage immediately transports you to your favorite childhood stories with its whimsical design and the scope to create a warm haven for the entire family. This cottage has been designed by the team of architects at Christopher Architecture & Interiors in Birmingham, UK. Crafted from brick and stone, this residence attracts with steeply sloping roofs, a gorgeous garden, an inviting courtyard and graceful interiors lined with warm wood. Vintage style furniture, quaint chimneys, pretty dormer windows and unabashed rustic appeal set this house apart. Come and have a look at this sophisticated and playful home that weaves some eclectic magic with its style.
The white walls of this home are topped with brick-lined goodness as the peaks of the rooftops fall in sharp slopes. The porch of the home is a spire-like structure that joins the two wings together while the garden and flower bed make for circles of natural beauty.
The layout of the home and the garden are in perfect alignment with a circular setting. The home is set around the circles of the garden and the shrubbery has also been planned accordingly so as to mirror the circle effect.
Upon closer inspection, the facade brings you a smooth texture in the white walls even as it plays with bricks and stones. The stacked stone look is very becoming for the porch while the bricks on the rooftops match the linear look of the slants. The classic grilles set in the wooden arches create a charming vibe.
The greenery of the estate is well-planned with plenty of shrubs drawn out in concentric circles. The trees on the side bend over the flower beds. From here one can also see the arched entrance to the garden.
The stacked stone look of the porch that stands out in the facade of the home, offers the perfect combination for the greenery.
The comfort of a courtyard is one that can be found in most farmhouses or country homes like this one. This one is surrounded on three sides with the facing wall done up with glass windows and a corridor. The shrubs here make for a cheery statement.
The picnic table in the middle of the courtyard can be reached from the corridor which lines the patio here. The tall and quaint chimneys and the dormer windows on top of the rooftop can be seen from here clearly.
The kitchen of the home is an elegant vision with its classic good looks. The patterned wallpaper and the stylish wooden chairs as well as the well spaced out quarters with the white cabinetry makes it an airy space with a homely vibe.
This countryside dining room has curved legs for the table and upholstered chairs that create a comforting vibe. The rug and the driftwood lamp overhead create a charming and whimsical air while the bureau on the side grounds the style scheme.
The pretty backsplash and cream-hued cabinets here with the wooden counter creates a rustic and delicate look in the kitchen—it looks modern but has a nostalgic country touch.
