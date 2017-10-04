Your browser is out-of-date.

Home Hacks: 19 small things to make your home beautiful

Justwords Justwords
Tunisia Made Vases , Hend Krichen Hend Krichen KitchenAccessories & textiles
Style is a matter of putting together a number of touches and elements that make a visually appealing statement without compromising on functionality or comfort. This can be achieved for your home one small touch at a time. From colorful furnishing to indoor plants, aromatic candles, beautiful crockery and even vibrant towels, there is a whole host of aesthetic inputs which can turn a house into a home. 

Do not underestimate the power of small things when it comes to making a big style splash. Have a look at this list to get inspired! We are certain that you will adopt some of these, we love idea number 3!

1. Pair vibrant cushions with a neutral sofa.

LIVING SPACE IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern Living Room
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

Colorful cushions will help you in dressing up a neutral living room and giving it some much needed personality. Place lamps nearby for a luminescent effect as shown in this one designed by the architects at Reis London Ltd.!

2. Add positive energy with fresh flowers.

​The Living Room at Newton Road. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern Living Room
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Say it with flowers! Adding a floral delight or two makes for a fresh and airy style statement like none other—so add such touches liberally! Having fresh flowers around the home brings nature indoors, and keeps the energy positive!

3. Fresh indoor green.

Terrarium Pil Tasarım Mimarlik + Peyzaj Mimarligi + Ic Mimarlik Garden Plants & flowers Glass Green
Pil Tasarım Mimarlik + Peyzaj Mimarligi + Ic Mimarlik
Pil Tasarım Mimarlik + Peyzaj Mimarligi + Ic Mimarlik

Add greenery in small doses with such a terrarium which is easy to create and maintain. Let this sit in a corner for a green effect. Indoor plants also cleanse the air around the home.

4. An aesthetic wastepaper basket.

Flur, Ambientedirect Ambientedirect Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Ambientedirect
Ambientedirect

Choose from a plethora of styles available for waste paper baskets to make a pretty and trendy statement in your space. Park it in a corner and let it do the rest of the talking.

5. Get some aromatic candles.

Baked Cookies Large Scented Candle (Case 4) The Covent Garden Candle Company Commercial spaces Gastronomy
The Covent Garden Candle Company
The Covent Garden Candle Company

Bring in plenty of candles to match the colors and basic vibe of your chosen design scheme of your space. Choose aromatic ones to make a wholesome statement.

6. Inexpensive artwork.

Waves A3 screen print The Lost Fox ArtworkPictures & paintings
The Lost Fox
The Lost Fox

You do not need to get expensive art to make a style dent—get affordable pieces and frame them well for a positive style impact.

7. Gorgeous teapot.

Unify teapot & cups un'dercast Dining roomCrockery & glassware
un&#39;dercast
un'dercast

Quirky, pretty and downright trendy - choose a teapot that will say it all!

8. Pretty mugs

Kami Mugs, Such & Such Such & Such KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Such &amp; Such
Such & Such

Mugs make for a homely and personal statement. So choose a pair that will reflect your style personality well.

9. Lavish bathtub.

​Hornbæk 168 bathtub Copenhagen Bath BathroomBathtubs & showers White
Copenhagen Bath
Copenhagen Bath

A luxurious bath can add oodles of style and layers to your bathroom and lift its style quotient considerably. Choose a unique shape and watch as it brings your bathroom alive.

10. Hot towel rack.

Radiator Rail homify Modern Bathroom
homify
homify

A heated wall mounted towel rack can create a slim, stylish and neat statement that also spells luxury. 

11. Lovely and practical jars.

Tunisia Made Vases and jars Hend Krichen KitchenAccessories & textiles
Hend Krichen
Hend Krichen

Jars and containers can make a well-layered design statement with a play of shapes, sizes and even colors.

12. Cool water from the fridge.

Kitchen Design (Fridge Area) Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Colourful kitchen accents including shelves and jars as well as water bottles in the refrigerator can give you a vibrant pop everywhere you look.

13. Scented diffuser.

homify HouseholdSmall appliances
homify
homify

Place diffusers in various corners of your home so that a nice scent always greets you and your guests as you move from one area to another.

14. Vintage music.

Pot plants in design Custom Media Interior landscaping
Custom Media
Custom Media

Place classic pieces like a record player or turntable for a charming effect.

15. Charming bedspread.

INDIGO FILLY REVERSIBLE DOUBLE QUILT AND SHAM SET ( 3 PCS) homify BedroomTextiles
homify
homify

Bedspreads and bed sheets with charming patterns and colours can make for a stylish statement.

16. Deck your mattress.

Fulham Penthouse, Yohan May Design Yohan May Design Modern Bedroom
Yohan May Design
Yohan May Design

Layer it with a topper, cushions and throws so as to make a luxurious statement.

17. A cozy blanket.

Gertrude check The Biggest Blanket Company HouseholdTextiles
The Biggest Blanket Company
The Biggest Blanket Company

A comforting blanket with a striking pattern adds a soothing touch to any space.

18. Gorgeous wineglasses.

http://www.jasmineway.co.uk/6-handmade-portuguese-diamond-pattern-wine-glasses J & M Collections Ltd Dining roomCrockery & glassware
J &amp; M Collections Ltd
J & M Collections Ltd

Adding wine glasses to your table top or bureau will ensure a stately and classic look.

19. Pretty towels as well.

Sinne, tona BY RIKA KAWATO / tonaデザイン事務所 tona BY RIKA KAWATO / tonaデザイン事務所 HouseholdTextiles
tona BY RIKA KAWATO / tonaデザイン事務所
tona BY RIKA KAWATO / tonaデザイン事務所

Invest in soft and pastel-hued towels for a wholesome look in your bathroom.

Here's another story you will love - 9 small changes that will make you fall in love with your house again

Color Psychology: how to decorate your home for the mood that you want
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

