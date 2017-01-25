A minimalist home replete with style

The bustling streets of historic, cultural Barcelona are dotted with some of the finest, most imaginative and beautiful houses. Restoration and renovation experts from Grupo Inventia have pooled their minds together to create a simple and chic home that can be replicated by anyone. Creative play with lights and soothing, subtle shades has gone into rendering this architectural masterpiece. Allow us to accompany you on this wonderful tour.
At the first glance, it is easy to be impressed by the simple but well-lit kitchen. The large countertops make it easy to entertain friends and family. Complementing its minimal dcor is the wooden flooring. With appliances set right into the kitchen wall, there is a lot of space to move around.
Central to the dining space is the dining table. Made of glass with an artsy support below, this adds a great touch to the neat and clean design of the house. Replacing the traditional chandelier with this group of lamps is perfect for illuminating the area. Complementing chairs are placed around the table, on the wooden flooring.
Another angle from the dining table brings this spectacular view into the picture. With a backdrop such as this, the ambiance of the home is undeniably warm and inviting. The full-length glass window is instrumental in creating a light atmosphere.
The architects have taken care to furnish this spacious balcony so that the homeowners can enjoy a beautiful view of the surroundings. Simple cane sofas with hardwood flooring are perfect for all weather conditions.
Minimalism at it’s best; the bedroom only has a bed and two side tables. The actual beauty in its design stems from the lack of clutter and full-length windows. Natural daylight lightens up the room and illuminates its striking wooden flooring.
As we discussed, modern and minimalist are the two aims of the design for this home. With dual sinks, it is easy to finish one’s morning routine. Simple lights on the ceiling and wooden accessories complete the contemporary look.
With this extra space, the designers have turned it into a spare bedroom. Wooden side tables and a wooden bed frame render a natural look. Adding an element of uniqueness is the bright green wall, which is sure to make guests feel welcome.
Unlike the rest of the house, the design and layout of this bathroom are different. Large flagstones line the floor, with a very elegant arrangement. A tub occupies one side, with a sink and other amenities on the other side. The curved sink and large wall mirror give the bathroom a spectacular look.
