A perfectly designed wooden house

Have you ever had fantasies about quaint cabins and cozy log homes—of picturesque wooden countryside houses dotting the hills? A team of home builders from Canexel—a firm that specializes in wooden buildings – decided to make this dream come alive, with this magnificent, versatile wood-constructed house. Located in Valdemorillo City, close to Madrid in Spain, it is placed on a plot of 11800 ft² . The sturdy, beautiful residence occupies only 1765 ft², leaving plenty of room for a large, pretty garden. Today, we invite you on a visual tour of this home. See it, to believe us!
The exterior is a unique blend of modern and traditional. The gable roof, in combination with a terrace, gives an elaborate view of the surrounding backdrop. With white plaster on its outer walls, one might mistake the house to be made of concrete. But the wooden element does shine through in the windows.
An impressive play with lighting is due to the wooden pergola installed outside. See how the daylight creates images in the sun deck below, making it the perfect spot for an afternoon of relaxation. The sun deck extends into a large garden, which is highlighted aptly by the architects.
The ample space inside the house inspired its architects to create a double-height living room. The liberal use of white enhances the area. The openness in the design ensures that anyone inside, has a view of the kitchen as well as the garden. The gable roof gives the inner ceiling a sloping shape, which adds to the charm of the house.
The sloping roof lets in natural light—a necessity for any kitchen. Dark wood flooring and modern appliances make convenient cooking a lot more fun. Be sure to note the beautiful hanging lamps that illuminate the kitchen. Comfy bar stools act as perfect accessories for the kitchen island.
Above the living room is this hidden gem. The designers turned it into a home office and relaxation area. A rich leather sofa accompanies the desk and chair. The architects chose this space because of natural skylight with windows all around.
The bedroom is not fussy since the architects have placed emphasis on functionality. Dark wood flooring is laid over tiles to ensure a good heating system. The simple white bed and side tables are the only pieces of furniture necessary.
Let us end with a look at the children’s room. The space has a crib, shelves for toys as well as a ladder leading up to another play area. In keeping with the theme of the house, the room is painted in all white.
