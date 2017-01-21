9 amazing BBQ grills!

When we think of summer, the first thing that springs up is the barbecue. Undoubtedly the most awaited summer activity, cooking in the fire of a barbecue grill and relishing the delectable goodies with the loved ones has no parallels. Imagine your home full of your near & dear on a bright summer day, and as the merriment escalates, the irresistible aroma of sumptuous roasts fills the air. Tempting, isn’t it?

Be it your garden, outdoor kitchen, the patio, poolside or your backyard, the grill scores high when it comes to being one of the most popular summer hangouts. After all, even the lamest excuse is enough to stir the coal!

Today, we at homify offer you 9 unique barbecue designs for your home, that are bound to make you await summertime like never before. Take a look!