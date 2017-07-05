​A contemporary forest chalet

The architects from Toronto’s BLDG Workshop Inc. have truly made all our childhood dreams come true with this contemporary chalet set in the woods. Much like the fairy tales, this structure too is made up of stone and gives a strong sense of charm, which comes to rest nicely on the modern design values used judiciously by the designers. Set in the lush green forest, this chalet is a large home, which brings in much style and oomph, even as it merges the contemporary with the natural. Want to know more? Come and have a look at our new home tour!
The fuss-free facade of the home is a contemporary one that ushers in the grand modern with its stone pillars and razor sharp glass setting, as well as heavy tinting so as to keep the glare of the sun out. The home is set amidst greenery and with a stone-bordered driveway leading up to the porch. Wood also plays a starring role in the scheme of things.
The designers have ensured that the fun of jungle living is not lost to the cause of mere minimalism or elegance here. The pops of color in the neutral wood-paneled setting makes this a light weight space, while the warrior-like art work creates a quirky feel. The picnic table is set for a spot of fine dining while the eclectic vibe comes alive with the textures used on the floor and ceiling.
The comfort factor in this kitchen comes from the fact that it is an urban one with all essentials. The glossy white island with the industrial lamps overhead and the white and wooden cabinetry makes for a modern feel like none other, while the quirky windows have been set with an incline graduating from each panel.
The stone element of the home is one that helps in bringing the outdoors inside for a cohesive forest villa look. Wood plays the balancing factor here as sunlight is kept in strong focus with the glass panels and fittings to give it an airy vibe.
The master bedroom suite takes the camp-style look seriously with a four-poster bed, which has pencil-like fixtures on each corner. The simple bench and the chair make for a classic contemporary look, while patterns usher in a log cabin feel.
The bathroom contains much color and cheer with the vibrant rainbow-hued towels. The rest of the bathroom has a neutral setting with a panel of marble in the white space.
Many of the details of this home bring in an uber-cool quotient. For instance, these doors line the corridor and remind one of playful red phone booths that line the London sidewalks. The rest of the home has similar details that make for a playful vibe.
