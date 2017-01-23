​Symmetry in motion: A stunning linear home

This linear home by the architects at Waldorfplan Architekten has all the right elements in matching doses, wherever you happen to look. The home accommodates a family of four in the charming and industrial city of Bonn in Germany. The designers have taken a leaf from the Bauhaus style of architecture and created a play of cubes so that there is symmetry in all the wings and elements of the linear home. Come and have a look at the geometrical rise of this robust family home.
The symmetrical play of lines, cubes and windows ensures that the home holds true visual delight for the onlooker. Set on a simple parcel of land, the house has a solid structure with a gentle linear rise, giving it an almost delicate touch with its steep and slim look. The windows hug the corners while the main entrance is marked by rows of long doors and windows on top. The white hue is perfect for bringing out the vibrant pops seen through the windows.
The home has been separated from the street, thanks to the pebbled bed of succulents and shrubbery that surrounds its periphery. This gives the neat structure an interesting natural twist as well as an eclectic feel. The colors add to the neutral look of the home.
The garden is an open space that can be accessed through the backyard of the home. From this vantage point, the inset bearing the long and narrow window can be clearly seen in the facade. This look of the home shows the juxtaposition of thriving greenery with the lofty white structure.
The large glass doors, which can slide and fold for easy access to the outdoors, also help in bringing in good amount of natural light, which kisses the natural grain of the floor and adds panache to the white walls of the home.
The interiors of the home have been built in tandem with the symmetrical placements of the large glass doors and windows. The placement of the furniture and the positioning of the various areas has been done keeping in mind the narrow rise of the doors and windows as well as the structure in general. The artwork at one end of the dining space brings in some much-needed color, while the rest of the surroundings keep it classy with a neutral palette. The designers have played with lines and narrow design as far as the furniture goes, giving the interiors the same character as the facade of the home. The combination of the neutral vibe and the artistic touches create a warm and homely feel.
Corners like these at the end of the staircase ensure that timeless pieces are kept in strong perspective so as to portray a classic take on modern minimalism.
