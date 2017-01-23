​Symmetry in motion: A stunning linear home

The interiors of the home have been built in tandem with the symmetrical placements of the large glass doors and windows. The placement of the furniture and the positioning of the various areas has been done keeping in mind the narrow rise of the doors and windows as well as the structure in general. The artwork at one end of the dining space brings in some much-needed color, while the rest of the surroundings keep it classy with a neutral palette. The designers have played with lines and narrow design as far as the furniture goes, giving the interiors the same character as the facade of the home. The combination of the neutral vibe and the artistic touches create a warm and homely feel.