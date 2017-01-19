37 amazing ideas to grow a vertical garden

For those of us with a green thumb, a garden is an integral part of our lives and a key component of our homes. These days garden is not restricted to a mere lawn & some potted plants, it has undergone a sea change to be a much more versatile element of elegant practicality. Landscape architects, interior designers & room decorators have successfully employed the concept of a garden in different home spaces—not only traditional lawns & planters but also vertical gardens, both in the exterior as well as interior spaces of a home.

In recent times vertical gardens have really caught every home owner’s as well as professional designer’s fancy as a decor element, owing to their convenience of installation. Be it the idyllic porch, contemporary living room, classic bathroom, rustic backyard, chic bedroom, cozy terrace, cobbled entryway, or simply a muted wall in want of a facelift, vertical garden offers a really easy & absolutely great option for a truly refreshing update. You could easily employ clay planters, humble vases, grills and old frames to design your own vertical garden.

In this article, homify brings to you 37 inspiring ideas, that you can copy for that jazzy vertical garden at your selected home space, which are bound to make your neighbors jealous! Take a peek… .