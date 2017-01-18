A grand home with stunning views

Having the chance to build your own home means that you can design it any way you choose. Crazy angles, quirky additions, and lavish pools or water features, the plot is your canvas and you can do what you like with it. This home looks completely different at every angle with windows at various points along the facade as well as a number of different materials that are used to create the exterior of the home. The large pond in front is a very classy addition to this quirky home and gives the whole plot a land a lighter feel. When you walk inside you are greeted with spacious rooms and one of a kind spaces, such as a very extensive studio to let your imagination run wild. The architects have done an incredible job on the house and have truly created a unique and unforgettable home.
Just outside the capital of Amsterdam, we find a super quirky home with geometric angles and a large pond in front. The orange roofroof of the home almost makes its way down the entire side of the home on the left and then plays a more traditional role over on the right of the home, above an entire two level bay window. This unique design of the house is the brainchild of Soeters van Eldonk Architecten and the entire structure is full of surprises. The two story bay window provides ample lighting to the living area below and the bedroom above, as well as beautiful views of the bond in the front. The trees the surround the property give the home a bit of privacy while also getting the house to blend in with the environment.
The phrase
party in the front, business in the back rings especially true for this home as the exterior of the back of the home follows a more traditional design. The three gables in the back are very traditional in Dutch design and the brick is a more common material that is used. This side of the home is completely different from the front, but provides a better idea of how the rooms are situated throughout the house. There is a small patio to sit and enjoy the surrounding nature and is perfect for relaxing on a warm summer's day. The alternating position of the bricks give the home character while still adhering to the old-fashioned design of the home.
The interior of the home falls more on the minimalist side with very little adornment but with plenty of style. The color scheme of the home is very neutral with beige, creams, and a few more muted colors strewn inside. The leather furniture is a classy touch to the space and offer sleek and comfortable seating for this spacious living area. There is plenty of room to curl up by one of the many windows and enjoy the breathtaking views outside or enjoy a good book from the well-stocked bookshelf. The design for the home is very simple, which is different from the architecture of the front of the home, but everything works so well together to form a modern and beautiful living space.
This home is very artistic in many ways and it can be seen in the architecture outside as well as the interior architecture. These stairs, for example, are a very beautiful addition to the home with the open underside and different woods creating the zig zag along the side. These small additions turn an ordinary staircase into a work of art and the openness of them makes the space feel even bigger. Even the front door of the home features five small windows along the front to create a more interesting entryway.
Remember that long roof that extended almost to the ground that we saw out front? Well that has created the most interesting and beautiful studio space perfect for any creative. The slanted window on the side provides plenty of natural light to this big white space and gives a bit of a sneak preview to the beautiful views outside. This is the perfect space for any creative with tall ceilings and concrete flooring, great for anyone who uses paints or other strong smelling materials. There is plenty of storage space throughout the room and just a ton of potential for this big space to become the perfect studio.