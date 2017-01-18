A grand home with stunning views

Having the chance to build your own home means that you can design it any way you choose. Crazy angles, quirky additions, and lavish pools or water features, the plot is your canvas and you can do what you like with it. This home looks completely different at every angle with windows at various points along the facade as well as a number of different materials that are used to create the exterior of the home. The large pond in front is a very classy addition to this quirky home and gives the whole plot a land a lighter feel. When you walk inside you are greeted with spacious rooms and one of a kind spaces, such as a very extensive studio to let your imagination run wild. The architects have done an incredible job on the house and have truly created a unique and unforgettable home.