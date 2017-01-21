​Creating modern rusticity within a compact frame

When a modern family desires a compact house that is trendy yet linked to nature, it is time for the design team to put on their thinking caps! Let’s head to beautiful Japan, where the expert architects at Yu Architects have created a compact and comfortable house whose modern and elegant decor combines seamlessly with natural elements in an innovative manner. The effect is simple and rustic—yet extremely stylish. Let’s take the tour!
The exterior of the house is a clear indication of the contemporary style within. The elegant monochromatic palette showcases a closed style in solid blocks which, together with the unique placement of the windows, is a trendy composition that intrigues us, awakening a curiosity to see the interiors!
The rustic elements of the interior decor are a surprise – an unexpected twist after the wholly modern facade. There is no sign of the monochromatic theme of the facade – the interior decor is all about the magic of wood! The living and dining areas and kitchen are integrated in a single unit with different flooring and elevations demarcating the boundaries. The warmth and rusticity of the natural wooden furniture and subtle splashes of color create a cozy and welcoming ambiance.
Viewed from this angle, we see an innovative element of the stylish decor – a bookshelf below the stairs. What a creative way of utilizing this oft-neglected space! The wood-topped steps follow the predominantly white and wood theme of the interior.
The bathroom is a lovely example of how a rustic style can be quite as modern as any other! The rectangular wooden counter with its sleek washbasin, the large mirror composition above, and the trendy stool all come together for a gorgeous effect. The full-length window is a fabulous idea to bring in ample natural light while a delicate curtain provides privacy.
The bedroom is a uniquely designed, serene space that is innovatively illuminated and ventilated by a skylight. The sleeping area is located in a cosy recess that can be concealed from view by means of a sliding wooden door –an ingenious idea! A soft blue accent wall heightens the soothing ambience.
There’s nothing like a comfortable terrace to complement a house—and when the terrace is as warm and cozy as this one, who would ever want to leave it! The wooden decor, stylish table, comfortable cushion and soft rug contribute to the friendly ambiance while the plants add a splash of color. We love the wooden roof beams that perfectly highlight the rustic look! This is a lovely space to enjoy chitchat and coffee with family or friends.
Yu Architects have knit rustic and modern elements into a seamless work of art that is a pleasure to live in!