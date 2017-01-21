​Creating modern rusticity within a compact frame

There’s nothing like a comfortable terrace to complement a house—and when the terrace is as warm and cozy as this one, who would ever want to leave it! The wooden decor, stylish table, comfortable cushion and soft rug contribute to the friendly ambiance while the plants add a splash of color. We love the wooden roof beams that perfectly highlight the rustic look! This is a lovely space to enjoy chitchat and coffee with family or friends.

Yu Architects have knit rustic and modern elements into a seamless work of art that is a pleasure to live in!