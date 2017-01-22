​Decorating the unique structure of an attic apartment

In a refreshing change from standard apartments, living in an attic-style apartment is a trend that is becoming increasingly popular, especially among those who like a country style decor. Instead of the regular flat ceiling, there is a sloping roof and wooden rafters that can be harmonized with the interiors for a decorative, stylish and cozy country look! Today we bring to you a functional but beautiful modern attic apartment that celebrates its exposed wooden rafters and sloping roof, skilfully teaming these with other rustic elements. Let’s have a look at this brilliantly conceived work of art from the interior architects at Blackstones!
The gorgeous wooden floor perfectly complements the wooden rafters above in this spacious living area. The elegantly crafted wooden furniture and an eye-catching fireplace are enhanced by the tasteful placement of charming accessories. Two windows illuminate the area while adding an additional dollop of style with their uniquely pretty design. The open shelves are attractive and convenient.
Here is another view of the old wooden rafters, nicely varnished for a fresh look that enhances the richness of the wood. The choice of a more sober wooden floor balances this effect – a clever touch by the design team! The vintage composition with the impressive vases and a bust along one wall is a startling contrast to the functional nature of the room.
Located across the living area, the first thing that strikes us about the kitchen is the open shelves – a veritable reflection of the shelves in the living area! This creative idea of mirror-image shelves builds a delightful sense of symmetry in the large open space, besides being useful for storage. The kitchen is a brightly illuminated stylish affair in wood with ample storage space and a sleek countertop that extends into a handy breakfast bar.
The simplicity of the decor is relieved by beautiful antique accessories. This baroque composition of two grand vases on their pedestals and a vintage bust reposing on a designer bench lifts the decor to another level of style!
This sloping roof has been fruitfully utilized as one wall of a corridor. Though the passage is narrow, the presence of a window gives a sense of space and keeps it bright and airy. Lined with cupboards, the corridor is a useful storage area as well.
The bathroom is small and functional but there is no compromise on style. A contemporary gray and white decor and trendy fittings create an atmosphere of cool elegance.
The decor of this apartment has been beautifully planned around the sloping roof and wooden rafters. The Blackstones architects have tastefully combined functionality and modernity within a rustic theme that is enhanced with vintage elements to create a snazzy attic apartment!