Great white house with wooden elements

Today we will show you a great house from the architects at Solares Architecture in Canada. It is characterized by a lot of white and a special, somewhat colonial facade with many modern wooden elements. AND the decor is minimalist with a touch of vintage.
Let's go check it out.
Here we can see the facade of this great house. The white brick goes well with the black frames and wooden elements. We see a beautiful green front garden with a sunny terrace. And on the left we can see a spacious garage.
Here we can see the front door that provides access to the lower floor. This floor is one large room that is functional and cleverly arranged. In the middle we see a large kitchen island which complements the charming dining room and kitchen. Adjacent to it is the dining room and to the left, the lounge. The house is a minimalist style with a touch of vintage, and thanks to the many windows, it has lots of natural light.
Here we can see the full view of this lovely island bench. The design is modern and welcoming, pristine in white with warm wooden bench tops.
Down stairs is the living area. And this is the amazing staircase to reach the first floor where the bedrooms are located. The staircase is nicely done in sleek white wood. And thanks to the glass railing, it keeps the space open.
This is a real family home, as we can see with the charming children's bedrooms. Again fairly minimalist, the decor utilizes a lot of white throughout and a modern wooden floor. Large windows make it nice and bright.
The second children's room follows suit to the first and has the same ceiling lamp. We also see the same wooden floor and a clean white finish. Thanks to the raised bed, there is plenty of space for the kids to play.
And then finally the master bedroom. Not big but equipped with everything you need. A large window for sunlight and a fine bed with a built-in wardrobe. This room is minimalist but cozy, thanks to the wooden elements and the vintage wall art.
