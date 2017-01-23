From dull gray house to star of the suburbs!

One of the biggest advantages of being an architect is the possibility of planning the lay-out of your own home. You do not need to employ the expertise of anyone else but are free to work on your own concept. Such is the story of this German home located on the outskirts of the city of Aichach. We will show you how the architect rebuilt his house by bringing it to life with an impressive dose of modernity and functionality.
Come and take a look!
The house was built in 1959 and it has been the home of four families. Over time, the building fell into a state of disrepair. We can see from the facade that the house is in need of some serious renovation work.
After the renovation the house looks modern and stylish. The facade is repainted, giving it a pleasant, original shade of peach. They inserted a new window, and the whole building has been given a more symmetrical look. The whole building exudes a minimalist yet cozy design.
From the garden, we can see the extent of the damage to the building. The terrace, which could be a pleasant space to spend some free time and enjoyment, is a cluttered mess.
The architects decided not only on the complete transformation of the area, but the expansion of the house from the garden. Thus, they were able to enlarge the space. The gray facade looks fashionable and contemporary, whilst modern windows with shutters are a practical fit. The newly designed garden has everything you could dream of in a suburban home, such as a pond, lots of greenery and a comfortable terrace.
The expansion of the home is added in the middle. It was used to create a cozy dining room. Inside there is plenty of natural light, and the effect intensifies the brightness of the colors of the furniture and walls.
The entire interior of the house was arranged with natural materials and bright colors. A great contrast with their single dark features. The living room has a minimalist design and functionality. Every square feet is practically used, creating a comfortable interior.
The state of the stairs leading to the second floor was in poor condition before the renovation.
The current staircase is based on the contrast of black and white and is a model made of wood. This area is well lit, so that it looks elegant and chic.
In a space where there was previously a living room, there is now a bathroom. Its interior exudes individuality; it is equipped with furniture with a distinctive, contemporary design and interesting colors. Green potted plants come alive inside it.
For more stunning homes, take a look at this hilltop residence with a breathtaking view!