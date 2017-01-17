10 homes that help you escape it all

City life is great; you are never bored, everything you could ever need is right there, and it's very easy to get around. But sometimes it's good to get away from the craziness and escape to some solitude. Living or visiting places in remote areas allows you to get away and recharge your batteries. Being disconnected from the Internet, TV, and everything else for a few days is great to really enjoy your surroundings and just relax. If you are looking for a quick getaway or planning to make a complete lifestyle change, these ten homes below will give you all the inspiration you need for a remote and off the grid experience.
Escape to your own little abode by the lake. Listen to the water making its way downstream and enjoy all of the vegetation that is brought to life because of it. This beautiful black, minimalist cabin sits atop a small hill overlooking an incredible lake that is perfect to spend warmer days swimming, fishing, or just relaxing. The black structure really stands out against the green backdrop but still reflects a natural vibe because it is completely made of wood. This simple, yet extraordinary, home is perfect for a weekend getaway or to spend many years living lakeside making all of your friends and family envious of your relaxing lifestyle.
Escaping into the woods is a great way to feel as if there is no one else in the world but you. A small cabin surrounded by a multitude of trees and nature creates an absolutely serene environment that is perfect to recharge and relax. This home features a lovely covered outdoor seating area that allows you to sit and bask in the beauty of the surrounding nature, completely independent of emails, to-do lists, and chores. There is nothing more perfect than the sounds of nature while sitting on a back porch.
If you truly want to feel like you are one with nature, letting the plants and trees around you become overgrown will help to give you more privacy and your home will blend in even more with the surrounding nature. This stunning Brazilian home in the jungle is a great example of allowing nature to fill all the nooks and crannies that the house has created and help the home become one with nature. The exotic plants and warm lighting emanating from the home give off an enchanted and mystical energy and the inclusion of many glass windows help to tie together the interior and the outdoor nature, making everything flow into one glorious abode.
If you really want to take the idea of integrating your home with nature to the next level, then check out this incredible little hobbit hole in South Korea. The structure to the right is reminiscent of the hobbit houses that we have seen in the popular movie Lord of the Rings which are built straight out of the ground. The rounded structure makes for very interesting architecture but also blends in nicely with the surrounding environment, making it feel more natural. The structure to the left is a very modern interpretation of building a home straight out of the earth. It features more rigid lines and a lot of glass windows and doors but still have the same
right out of the ground feeling that the hobbit hole has.
Just because you feel like getting away and being in a remote place, doesn't mean that you want to live without modern day amenities. Escaping the hectic mess of the city can still be done in style, just check out this oval-shaped home of the future hidden in the outskirts of Tokyo. This Japanese home is the epitome of a modern home in the forest that can still be used to escape the craziness of a big city. The curviness of the home resembles the curves we saw in the hobbit hole but without the grass covering it. The wood in front of the oval structures bring a natural element to this home in the forest and help it to blend in with the surrounding greenery.
Living in a remote area doesn't mean that you have to give up your originality. You can still stand out against the rest and make a statement while living in solitude. Just take a look at this modular home in the middle of a meadow just outside the city of Madrid. The concrete structure is vastly different from the green trees and brown field underneath it. This structure is small and portable which allows you to make your remote life somewhat mobile while always enjoying the comforts of home.
Modern meets nature with this ultra contemporary home in the hills of northern Ireland. Surrounded by plenty of sheep, cows, and other farm animals, this home is anything but average. This home is built in a rural area of Ireland and is an extraordinary way of showing that style isn't just kept for the city folk. The cantilevered home that was built out of shipping containers and was made to complement the surrounding nature with rusted steel that resembles wood and gray expanded metal. The result is a beautiful farm house that is far from ordinary and filled with plenty of style.
If your desire is to getaway but the idea of a jungle or a forest doesn't appeal to you, just check out this paradise home on the beach! Built in the secluded beaches of Paraty in Brazil, this modern island home is every beach lover's dream. A concrete box that is fitted into the mountainside looks over the lovely pool and sandy surroundings. Every part of this home was created so that you can get the most stunning views of your paradise and be able to relax in complete solitude. In fact the only way to reach this magnificent structure is by boat, you can't get much more remote than that!
A classic city getaway is a cabin in the mountains. It is secluded from everything and the brisk, mountain air cleanses you of all that city smog. You can curl up by the fire in the stone cabin and sip hot chocolate and read a book while all of your coworkers are typing away at their desks. This tiny cabin is the perfect oasis in the mountains and is completely surrounded by huge pine trees just waiting to shield you from the craziness of the city. Prepare for cooler temperatures out here but get ready to get cozy and feel relaxed!
You don't need to go very far to have a perfect retreat. Just stepping outside the city with a few more feet to move around in is the perfect way to get the best of both worlds. This home is built just outside one of the biggest cities in the world, São Paulo, Brazil, but still boasts plenty of nature and space to roam. The warm sun casts a beautiful glow upon the home, one that you won't get in the bustling city, and the outdoor seating area is just as inviting as a lakeside home. This suburban home is the perfect place to get away from it all without straying too far from the excitement of city life and your job.