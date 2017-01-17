10 homes that help you escape it all

If you really want to take the idea of integrating your home with nature to the next level, then check out this incredible little hobbit hole in South Korea. The structure to the right is reminiscent of the hobbit houses that we have seen in the popular movie Lord of the Rings which are built straight out of the ground. The rounded structure makes for very interesting architecture but also blends in nicely with the surrounding environment, making it feel more natural. The structure to the left is a very modern interpretation of building a home straight out of the earth. It features more rigid lines and a lot of glass windows and doors but still have the same right out of the ground feeling that the hobbit hole has.