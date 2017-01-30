Make your home look like that from your favorite series

Have you ever wanted to live life like on your favorite television series? Well now you can—at least by decorating your home to match those you see on screen.
We have found some interiors that you can easily recreate yourself, or use as a reference to give a professional interior decorator if you need help. Let's take a look at how you how you can revamp your home—Hollywood style and spend (more than) a day living like your much loved fictional characters do.
Bright, bold and playful accessories and artwork are key to getting the look of those chic apartments in Sex & The City.
Whether you are a pattern-loving Carrie personality, a more timeless and conservative Charlotte, a vamped up, kitschy Samantha, or a sophisticated and sassy Miranda, you can channel the girls' style into your own decor (and yes, this also applies to the males of the household).
This compact apartment has the slightly sterile and very organised feel of physicists Leonard Hofstadter and Sheldon Cooper from sitcom The Big Bang Theory. The pastel color scheme is nerdy chic, and very fashionable. Those storage drawers underneath the bed are a perfect reference for students or young adults who have just moved out of home for the first time and are a bit short on space.
Organised chaos is the theme of this room, or rather, it's a very good example of how to structure and organize a busy life. Like the household in the mockumentary series, this one has many objects and items in it, but they all have a place to fit.
Colors are neutral and furniture is sturdy—suited for heavy daily use. The Modern Family style is a more traditional one, with wooden floorboards and cream walls a key part to the signature look.
Luscious, extravagant, spacious and decadent are all things to keep in mind if you are trying to recreate the interiors from Desperate Housewives.
This grand living room has all of those elements thanks to the wide cream sofas, the expensive flooring, warm wooden ceilings, built-in fireplace and large plasma screen T.V. Prepare to empty the wallet when going for this look!
Another luxurious home, this one channels the fine taste of the characters in Gossip Girl. With fine leather sofas, beautiful wooden floorboards and unique, handcrafted pieces of furniture, this look has style and flair.
It's classic style (cream walls, old fashioned chairs), with a twist of the unusual; with something a bit offbeat, and always opulent.
Practical, suave, mature and refined are the stylistic characteristics that describe a Grey's Anatomy interior. This living room by KUBIK LAB really hits the nail on the head with the pale flooring, the caramel and cream furniture and open fireplace built into the stone pillar.
This is the room for stylish professionals to relax after a hard days work with a vintage bottle of red wine.
This apartment has the youthful, minimal style seen in the apartments on the relatively new series Girls. The look here is not inexpensive, but it's not complicated either—it is an achievable look for anyone to do themselves. Think hand painted lettering, or personalized murals, vintage frames hanging on the wall, along with IKEA-style furniture. It's an eclectic look—one that has personality and feels homely.
So, now you've seen our inspirational list, go see if you can recreate your favorite on-screen home today—and tell us about the results!