Make your home look like that from your favorite series

Have you ever wanted to live life like on your favorite television series? Well now you can—at least by decorating your home to match those you see on screen.

We have found some interiors that you can easily recreate yourself, or use as a reference to give a professional interior decorator if you need help. Let's take a look at how you how you can revamp your home—Hollywood style and spend (more than) a day living like your much loved fictional characters do.