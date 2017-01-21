9 modern wood homes we know you'll want!

There's something about wooden houses that makes them perpetually popular and timeless and thanks to there being a seemingly endless variety of styles out there, we think there is a type to suit everyone! Whether you like heritage homes, traditional log cabins or colonial properties, you can commission an architect to design one for you and have it totally built and finished in wood and the result will be spectacular; that's guaranteed. If you've ever thought about building a wooden house, take a look at some of favorites, right here, to find out which styles excite you and feel the most like home!
Here's the proof that wooden homes don't have to be rustic or rural in style, as this modular home has been designed to be built exclusively from wood and it couldn't be anymore modern and grand!
When you want a wooden home that has the look and feel of something traditional, but won't date or look out of place in the years to come, these modern takes on chalets are really brilliant! We think they're perfect for coastal locations.
For large families, you can't beat a fantastic wooden home, like this one, as they are far cheaper to build and design than standard homes, so you can include more bedrooms, right from the offset! You might even have enough budget leftover for a pool too!
As if we needed to find out any extra reasons why wooden homes are so great, along comes the best one of all; you can paint them any color. Of course, you can paint traditional brick homes too, but a wooden home really accepts the color and make its something special, as you can see here!
What's better than a wooden home? A wooden home with lots of windows, to let plenty of natural light flow inside! The design here looks fresh and modern, but with a hint of old fashioned cabin and we bet the interior is wonderfully warm!
… you can build it, from wood! There's no special rules to abide by just because you're building a home from wood, so if you fancy creating a grand and eye-catching family home that has all the charm of a huge mansion, you go right ahead!
For a wooden home that will stand the test of time and look ageless, let us suggest that you throw some natural stone into the mix! The perfect partner for warm wood, we think the cool stone will elevate a home from nice to incredible! This design really gives you an idea of the possibilities!
The wonderful things about wooden homes is that they can nestle themselves into a landscape so perfectly. For example, here we can see an amazing property in the forest that mimics the height of the trees and manages to make a bold statement.
Have you ever seen a colonial home prettier than this one? Wood lends itself so well to the colonial style, as it can be painted in pretty pastels and never lose the fabulous details that make it such a unique aesthetic, like integrated balconies and detailed gable ends.
