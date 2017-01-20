Your browser is out-of-date.

The family home, where everyone wants to live

There are some houses that simply entice everybody and we think we've found a family home that everyone in your household would love to live in! Not only is it gorgeous to look at, thanks to an inspired architect designing it, it also has eco-credentials far more impressive than standard homes! With a fully cohesive interior scheme that matches and mirrors the facade without a hitch, there is nothing to not love about this staggering build, so let's take a closer look and see if you might fancy building something similar, in the future!

A house with presence.

There is a magical hybrid of emotions going on as we look at this home. Firstly, we are struck by how pretty it is, with the warm cladding, then we're impressed by the solar panels and lastly, we are a little in awe, as it seems to have a really strong and almost domineering presence! One thing's for sure; we NEED to see more!

A valuable addition to the landscape.

With an impressively sized but simply landscaped garden in place the scene really is complete here! A modern build, this home oozes charm and character and don't you find it surprising how well the expanse of solar panels fits in? It almost just looks like a reflection of the sky! We can't wait to see what the extra wing is for, as t differs in design drastically from the main house but still has the same aesthetic charm, thanks to the cladding.

Modern cabin interior.

We told you that the interior of this home was perfectly harmonious with the facade and now, you can see it for yourself! Finished exclusively in pale wood, there is a demonstrable cabin feel here, not to mention some Scandinavian influence too, but it's the simple functionality of the room that really excites us! There's nothing extraneous or unnecessary and everything adds to the overall charm.

The view up.

Wow! If you were thinking that simple had to mean basic, think again! The fit and finish here is exemplar and the integrated storage and clear glass doors take everything to a whole new level! The atrium-like height really amplifies the amazing warmth of the wood and we are obsessed with the dark wood contrast of the stairs.

Beautiful carpentry.

The stairs here were definitely worth another closer look, don't you think? The pale wood of the walls, with all the characterful knots looks amazing on its own, but then when dark wood treads are added as well, the rich and organic material medley really comes to life! The perfect edges are a work of art in their own right!

Luxury on tap.

How interesting that it's in the bathroom where color is added! It's a bold and unusual move, but it works beautifully and we think that the use of wood-effect ceramic tiles on the floor and in the shower is inspired! The natural light is incredible, thanks to the skylight and the size of the shower? Breathtaking! With the red and almost black elements added here, we have to wonder what the bedrooms look like!

For more wooden home inspiration, take a look at this article: The wooden house that's straight out of a fairytale.

Would this home really suit you and your family?

No, Thanks