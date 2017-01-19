A gable house full of charm

The phrase 'gable house' might bring to mind traditional architecture, but this amazing home is anything but! Fresh, contemporary and undeniably cool, the architect in charge of creating this amazing property really went to town with all the extra details and subtle integration of materials and the end result is simply staggering! There are identifiable elements of traditional style here, but it's the wood cladding and lashings of anthracite gray that really make it pop and look marvelously modern! If you've ever dreamed of building your own home, come with us now as we show you a fabulous property that might be the final push that you need!
We told you this house looks amazingly modern and you can see now that we weren't lying! A seemingly simple two-story design with traditional gable ends, there is something so unique and mesmerizing about this property that we can't stop staring at it! The built-out entrance looks fantastic and must draw so much natural light inside and then there's the color scheme! Divine!
We dare you to try and find an element of this build that isn't simply perfect. From the shingle driveway to the crisp pale wood cladding, every line and finish is just incredible. Including a matching annexe is a stroke of genius that could become any number of useful spaces, from a guest suite through to a home office or gym and the way the windows have been designed to run the full height of the main house is amazing!
What a street view! We are always keen to see how houses look from the street, as that's the first impression that they actually make and we can see here that this home doesn't disappoint AT ALL! Gray shingle cladding matches the roof and the chunky metal framework perfectly and with the entrance completed in a slightly paler shade of gray, it really stands out and draws you in! When the small bushes in the front garden are a little more mature, they'll offer valuable extra privacy too.
We don't have many pictures of the interior, but we think this piquant snapshot of the staircase will tell you everything you need to know and confirm that the inside is as modern and pared back as the facade. A wonderfully contemporary cantilevered installation, again in gray, really ties the inner and exterior architecture together into one cohesive build and what else would there be other than bright white walls! So stunning!
From these blueprints, you can actually see that what we assumed was a two-story home, is actually a three-story one! Those gable ends have been created in order to offer access to the absolute most space possible and we love what's been done with it! Adding two loft bedrooms has made this a spacious five-bedroom property and the annexe is actually a huge living room! Thank goodness for these plans, as we would have never guessed how incredible the interior is!
