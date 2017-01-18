All you need to create a home in rustic style

If you've often thought that you'd love to make your home look and feel a lot more rustic, but don't have a clue where to start, this is the article for you! We've taken a look at how professional interior designers inject a rustic touch into their clients' homes and we think we've identified some key motifs that you can use to get your own rustic property dreams in motion. You won't need to have a huge budget to get started, as we've kept things nice and simple, so let's take a look at our top tips and see which ones you can make a start on!
A key part of rustic styling is the use of wood and metal together,but not just any old metal! You should look out for black cast iron or galvanized black steel to create rustic accents. We think these stools are a great installation that wouldn't need any dramatic interior remodeling to look right at home!
It's a messy job, but if you're really determined to capture a rustic aesthetic in your home, you should consider exposing the beautiful natural stone or brickwork of your walls! Chip it off with a chisel and hammer, then go over the surface with a wire wheel!
Polished concrete is most commonly associated with modern or industrial aesthetics, but when used in the right way, it also has a ruggedly rustic feel to it as well! Cast concrete kitchen worktops, for example, work really well and are cost-effective to make!
We all know that rustic homes manage to look cozy all the time and a staggeringly easy way to recreate the feeling is with beautiful textiles. Cushions, rugs and throws are all great for bringing a warm and cost ambiance into play, but try to stick to natural fibers, such as wool, to really capture the rustic look!
If you have a property that has wooden structures, lucky you! Creating a rustic aesthetic will be so easy for you, as long as you never cover up those fabulous beams, pillars and planks! It can be as simple as ripping up carpets and sanding natural wood floorboards, exposing roof beams or making more of terrace struts!
One of the key motifs of a rustic home is a proper area for dining, as a family. By choosing a traditional wooden table (farmhouse styles work really well!) that everybody convenes around, the warm and cozy feelings that rustic homes evoke will be yours, instantly! Bench seating will really finish the look perfectly!
