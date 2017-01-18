A home that combines traditional and contemporary cool to perfection

We love houses that manage to blend wildly different aesthetics perfectly and that's exactly what we are going to show you today! Designed by a talented architect, this home looks relatively standard, though still eminently stylish, from the outside, but as soon as you enter the interior, you get to see just how contemporary and chis it is! Marrying the two styles together without any of the jarring that less successful projects suffer from, we think you'll be thoroughly inspired to update your interior once you've seen how well it can work! Let's take a look!
Don't you just love it when a house has been really beautifully bedded into the surroundings? Surrounded by mature gardens and trees, this delightful home looks mysterious and certainly intrigues you to take a closer look! What are those red panels?
Every angle of this wonderful single-story home is more mysterious than the last! We think we can see a covered terrace from here, but we'll have to get even closer to confirm that! We do love all these huge trees that make the house look as though it's been in place forever!
Panning back slightly, more of this home is revealed and we start to get a feel for how unusual it actually is! The brick construction might be very normal, but are those rusty metal wall panels? A stunning home with some natural patina! Now that's something we need to see more of!
We DID see an outside terrace! With such beautiful gardens in place, it would have been a huge shame to not take advantage of them and with just a simple flagstone patio in place, hardly any green space was sacrificed to create a wonderful lounging area! The red chair cushions really work with the rusty wall panels too!
Just look at how incredible the gardens are here! Huge in proportion, they make such a wonderful job of adding an organic and more natural feel to the property itself. You can really appreciate the U-shaped layout too, which must feel so large and airy inside!
We warned you that the interior of this home was exceptionally modern in comparison to the outside and you can see that for yourself now! Stark white walls and contrasting black frameworks look amazing together and locating the dining table to drink in views of the garden was inspired!
You don't find many kitchens as contemporary as this one and we love it! Working tonally with the dining furniture, everything almost looks to be floating and that extra thick worktop is something else! While it's not a huge installation, the impact it has makes it seem far bigger!
